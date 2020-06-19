All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4219 Utah St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4219 Utah St
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

4219 Utah St

4219 Utah Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4219 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4219 Utah St Available 06/01/20 Beautiful 2BR/1BA House in North Park - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in desirable North Park with 1 car-garage. Spacious living room. Hardwood floors throughout the house. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fans in every room. Private front and backyard. Close to all: restaurants, shops, parks and freeways.

Washer and dryer inside the garage.

Trash Included. All other utilities paid by tenant. Water is split with unit on the back.

Pets allowed with restrictions. Pet Deposit required ($500 per pet). Pet rent $25/mo per pet.

Requirement: minimum credit score of 650

Available: June 1st!

Call for more information: 619-663-7291 or visit our website: www.rentoutsandiego.com

(RLNE3866011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4219 Utah St have any available units?
4219 Utah St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4219 Utah St have?
Some of 4219 Utah St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4219 Utah St currently offering any rent specials?
4219 Utah St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4219 Utah St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4219 Utah St is pet friendly.
Does 4219 Utah St offer parking?
Yes, 4219 Utah St does offer parking.
Does 4219 Utah St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4219 Utah St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4219 Utah St have a pool?
No, 4219 Utah St does not have a pool.
Does 4219 Utah St have accessible units?
No, 4219 Utah St does not have accessible units.
Does 4219 Utah St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4219 Utah St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University