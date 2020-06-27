All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:02 PM

4213 Calle Isabelino

4213 Calle Isabelino · No Longer Available
Location

4213 Calle Isabelino, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This home is a must see! Located in the The Sands community in Torrey Hills, this home is definitely a great find! The two story home features gorgeous and trendy upgrades. The kitchen has a farm house feel to it, with recessed white cabinets, granite counters, a kitchen island with breakfast bar seating, jelly jar pendant lighting, state of the art refrigerator, stainless steel finish stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The family room is equipped with large windows, fireplace, and lots of space to enjoy an evening in with the kids. The high ceilings and large windows give the formal living and dining area an airy feel to it. All bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space and wood flooring. The master suite is large, with recessed lighting lots of closet space, and a private balcony. Additionally, the private en suite bathroom also has the farm house charm, garden tub, separate enclosed shower, and dual sink vanity. The home also has a spacious bonus room that can be used as an office, den, play room, man cave, or guest room. Best of all, the back yard is large and well manicured, perfect for that summer barbecue with friends. This home is a must see!

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $4,500, Available 8/1/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 Calle Isabelino have any available units?
4213 Calle Isabelino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4213 Calle Isabelino have?
Some of 4213 Calle Isabelino's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4213 Calle Isabelino currently offering any rent specials?
4213 Calle Isabelino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 Calle Isabelino pet-friendly?
No, 4213 Calle Isabelino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4213 Calle Isabelino offer parking?
No, 4213 Calle Isabelino does not offer parking.
Does 4213 Calle Isabelino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 Calle Isabelino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 Calle Isabelino have a pool?
No, 4213 Calle Isabelino does not have a pool.
Does 4213 Calle Isabelino have accessible units?
No, 4213 Calle Isabelino does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 Calle Isabelino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4213 Calle Isabelino has units with dishwashers.
