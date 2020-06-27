4213 Calle Isabelino

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

This home is a must see! Located in the The Sands community in Torrey Hills, this home is definitely a great find! The two story home features gorgeous and trendy upgrades. The kitchen has a farm house feel to it, with recessed white cabinets, granite counters, a kitchen island with breakfast bar seating, jelly jar pendant lighting, state of the art refrigerator, stainless steel finish stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The family room is equipped with large windows, fireplace, and lots of space to enjoy an evening in with the kids. The high ceilings and large windows give the formal living and dining area an airy feel to it. All bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space and wood flooring. The master suite is large, with recessed lighting lots of closet space, and a private balcony. Additionally, the private en suite bathroom also has the farm house charm, garden tub, separate enclosed shower, and dual sink vanity. The home also has a spacious bonus room that can be used as an office, den, play room, man cave, or guest room. Best of all, the back yard is large and well manicured, perfect for that summer barbecue with friends. This home is a must see!



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $4,500, Available 8/1/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.