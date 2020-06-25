All apartments in San Diego
4209-8 Arizona Street
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

4209-8 Arizona Street

4209 Arizona St · No Longer Available
Location

4209 Arizona St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4209-8 Arizona Street Available 05/11/19 North Park, 4209-8 Arizona Street- Gated Complex, Lots of Upgrades! - Gated complex built in 2004. Dual pane windows. Ceiling fan in Dining room. Living room has wood floors and a cozy fireplace. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors, sparkling granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has mirrored wardrobe doors, ceramic tile bath room floors, granite vanity and a tub shower combo. 2 assigned parking spaces. Wall AC and all appliances included. If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

(RLNE2639236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209-8 Arizona Street have any available units?
4209-8 Arizona Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4209-8 Arizona Street have?
Some of 4209-8 Arizona Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209-8 Arizona Street currently offering any rent specials?
4209-8 Arizona Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209-8 Arizona Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4209-8 Arizona Street is pet friendly.
Does 4209-8 Arizona Street offer parking?
Yes, 4209-8 Arizona Street offers parking.
Does 4209-8 Arizona Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4209-8 Arizona Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209-8 Arizona Street have a pool?
No, 4209-8 Arizona Street does not have a pool.
Does 4209-8 Arizona Street have accessible units?
No, 4209-8 Arizona Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4209-8 Arizona Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4209-8 Arizona Street has units with dishwashers.
