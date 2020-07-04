420 Sicard Street

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Beautifully Remodeled Craftsman home in Barrio Logan with Alley Access. 2 bedroom, 2 bath home w/ a nice yard for relaxing & enjoying life. Centrally Situated in one of San Diego's Hottest & Most Up&Coming Neighborhood filled with Culture and a Rich History! Walking Distance & Quick Bike Ride to Pet-Co Park, East Village & New Redeveloped areas in the Barrio! Remodeled a few years back and features a brand new kitchen, bathroom A/C, while still preserving its 1920 feel and look. No Animals Over 20 Pounds.