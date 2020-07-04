All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 420 Sicard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
420 Sicard Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:45 AM

420 Sicard Street

420 Sicard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

420 Sicard Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Logan Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully Remodeled Craftsman home in Barrio Logan with Alley Access. 2 bedroom, 2 bath home w/ a nice yard for relaxing & enjoying life. Centrally Situated in one of San Diego's Hottest & Most Up&Coming Neighborhood filled with Culture and a Rich History! Walking Distance & Quick Bike Ride to Pet-Co Park, East Village & New Redeveloped areas in the Barrio! Remodeled a few years back and features a brand new kitchen, bathroom A/C, while still preserving its 1920 feel and look. No Animals Over 20 Pounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Sicard Street have any available units?
420 Sicard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Sicard Street have?
Some of 420 Sicard Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Sicard Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 Sicard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Sicard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Sicard Street is pet friendly.
Does 420 Sicard Street offer parking?
Yes, 420 Sicard Street offers parking.
Does 420 Sicard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Sicard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Sicard Street have a pool?
No, 420 Sicard Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 Sicard Street have accessible units?
No, 420 Sicard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Sicard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Sicard Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University