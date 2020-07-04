420 Sicard Street

Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled Craftsman home in Barrio Logan with Alley Access. 2 bedroom, 2 bath home w/ a nice yard for relaxing & enjoying life. Centrally Situated in one of San Diego's Hottest & Most Up&Coming Neighborhood filled with Culture and a Rich History! Walking Distance & Quick Bike Ride to Pet-Co Park, East Village & New Redeveloped areas in the Barrio! Remodeled a few years back and features a brand new kitchen, bathroom A/C, while still preserving its 1920 feel and look. No Animals Over 20 Pounds.