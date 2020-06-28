Amenities

4194 Oregon Street Available 10/31/19 Charming-2BR 1.5BA North Park House-Hardwood Floors-Ceiling Fans-W/D-1 Car Garage-Dog Friendly - ******AVAILABLE OCTOBER 31ST*******



Property currently Waitlisted



********PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB, PROPERTY IS STILL OCCUPIED. CONTACT GPM FOR VIEWINGS********



***The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be fully considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.gpmsandiego.com***



4194 Oregon Street

San Diego, CA 92104



Located in North Park



2 Bedroom + Bonus Room

1.5 Bathroom

House

Estimated 940 sq. ft.



Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Gas Stove/oven

White Cabinets

Breakfast Bar

Hardwood Floors

Dining-in Kitchen

Sliding Door to Walk Out Deck



***Detached Bonus Room***



Hardwood Flooring Throughout

Original Molding Throughout

Large Windows for Natural Lighting

Fireplace (Wood)

Ceiling Fans

Updated Bathrooms

Garden Doors to Covered Deck from Master Bedroom

Main Bath is a Stand Alone Shower, No Tub

2nd Bedroom w/Half Bath

Washer & Dryer-Stackable in Kitchen

Forced Air Heat

NO A/C

Wrap Around Covered Porch and Deck in Back

Fenced Yard

1 Car Garage-Plus 2 Car Tandem Driveway



CLOSE TO:

Shopping and Dining

North Park Community Park

San Diego Soccer Center

Garfield Elementary School

Kindred Hospital



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Cable/Phone

Water/Sewer



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit: $2245



PET INFORMATION:

2 PETS ( Dogs ONLY) Any Size

Animal Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



No Cats Allowed



