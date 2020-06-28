All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

4194 Oregon Street

4194 Oregon Street · No Longer Available
Location

4194 Oregon Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
4194 Oregon Street Available 10/31/19 Charming-2BR 1.5BA North Park House-Hardwood Floors-Ceiling Fans-W/D-1 Car Garage-Dog Friendly - ******AVAILABLE OCTOBER 31ST*******

Property currently Waitlisted

********PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB, PROPERTY IS STILL OCCUPIED. CONTACT GPM FOR VIEWINGS********

***The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be fully considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.gpmsandiego.com***

4194 Oregon Street
San Diego, CA 92104

Located in North Park

2 Bedroom + Bonus Room
1.5 Bathroom
House
Estimated 940 sq. ft.

Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Gas Stove/oven
White Cabinets
Breakfast Bar
Hardwood Floors
Dining-in Kitchen
Sliding Door to Walk Out Deck

***Detached Bonus Room***

Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Original Molding Throughout
Large Windows for Natural Lighting
Fireplace (Wood)
Ceiling Fans
Updated Bathrooms
Garden Doors to Covered Deck from Master Bedroom
Main Bath is a Stand Alone Shower, No Tub
2nd Bedroom w/Half Bath
Washer & Dryer-Stackable in Kitchen
Forced Air Heat
NO A/C
Wrap Around Covered Porch and Deck in Back
Fenced Yard
1 Car Garage-Plus 2 Car Tandem Driveway

CLOSE TO:
Shopping and Dining
North Park Community Park
San Diego Soccer Center
Garfield Elementary School
Kindred Hospital

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone
Water/Sewer

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit: $2245

PET INFORMATION:
2 PETS ( Dogs ONLY) Any Size
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2434988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4194 Oregon Street have any available units?
4194 Oregon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4194 Oregon Street have?
Some of 4194 Oregon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4194 Oregon Street currently offering any rent specials?
4194 Oregon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4194 Oregon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4194 Oregon Street is pet friendly.
Does 4194 Oregon Street offer parking?
Yes, 4194 Oregon Street offers parking.
Does 4194 Oregon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4194 Oregon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4194 Oregon Street have a pool?
No, 4194 Oregon Street does not have a pool.
Does 4194 Oregon Street have accessible units?
No, 4194 Oregon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4194 Oregon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4194 Oregon Street has units with dishwashers.
