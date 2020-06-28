Amenities
4194 Oregon Street Available 10/31/19 Charming-2BR 1.5BA North Park House-Hardwood Floors-Ceiling Fans-W/D-1 Car Garage-Dog Friendly - ******AVAILABLE OCTOBER 31ST*******
4194 Oregon Street
San Diego, CA 92104
Located in North Park
2 Bedroom + Bonus Room
1.5 Bathroom
House
Estimated 940 sq. ft.
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Gas Stove/oven
White Cabinets
Breakfast Bar
Hardwood Floors
Dining-in Kitchen
Sliding Door to Walk Out Deck
***Detached Bonus Room***
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Original Molding Throughout
Large Windows for Natural Lighting
Fireplace (Wood)
Ceiling Fans
Updated Bathrooms
Garden Doors to Covered Deck from Master Bedroom
Main Bath is a Stand Alone Shower, No Tub
2nd Bedroom w/Half Bath
Washer & Dryer-Stackable in Kitchen
Forced Air Heat
NO A/C
Wrap Around Covered Porch and Deck in Back
Fenced Yard
1 Car Garage-Plus 2 Car Tandem Driveway
CLOSE TO:
Shopping and Dining
North Park Community Park
San Diego Soccer Center
Garfield Elementary School
Kindred Hospital
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone
Water/Sewer
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit: $2245
PET INFORMATION:
2 PETS ( Dogs ONLY) Any Size
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
No Cats Allowed
