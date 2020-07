Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Fully Remodeled Kitchen; Luxury Appliances

- Tiled Kitchen Floor and Hardwood Floors throughout

- Microwave, Gas stove/Oven, Refrigerator

- A/C and Heating

- Right across from North gate Plaza

- Has a front yard and common tiled patio



Brand New Everything A Must See! Rarely on the market.



Everything in this beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is NEW with no expense spared. Close to shopping, downtown and the freeway in a quiet city neighborhood.