Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4175 Altadena #C

4175 Altadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4175 Altadena Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
Colina Del Sol

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE in Special 1/2 off first Month\'s rent with Move-In Now! Completely remodeled 2 bed 1 ba downstairs unit in prime Urban neighborhood of City Heights. Walk to Mary Lanyon Fay Elementary school and First Tee San Diego. This home boasts quality with Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances including Refrigerator , Microwave,Stove and Fresh White Cabinets. Plank wood-like laminate flooring, new windows and large spacious rooms with plenty of of closet space and mirror closet doors. Full bath and Spacious living room with kitchen island. One assigned off street parking space included and laundry room right in front of unit.

City Heights is a walkable neighborhood with many restaurants, businesses and shops nearby. It is common to see pedestrians, cyclists and scooters throughout the neighborhood and surrounding communities.City Heights is home to different types of cuisine from all corners of the world, including Vietnamese, Chinese, Mexican, Somali, and Ethiopian culinary traditions. Creating Community Through Art, City Heights is rich in murals and public art.

Pictures vary per unit. Most show as displayed

Month to Month-Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet with owner Approval, additional deposit and pet rent. No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.
Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group-
Ca. Dre#01247165
Email SDRentpros@gmail.com or Call/Text 619 884-0906 for more info. and showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4175 Altadena #C have any available units?
4175 Altadena #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4175 Altadena #C have?
Some of 4175 Altadena #C's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4175 Altadena #C currently offering any rent specials?
4175 Altadena #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4175 Altadena #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 4175 Altadena #C is pet friendly.
Does 4175 Altadena #C offer parking?
No, 4175 Altadena #C does not offer parking.
Does 4175 Altadena #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4175 Altadena #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4175 Altadena #C have a pool?
No, 4175 Altadena #C does not have a pool.
Does 4175 Altadena #C have accessible units?
No, 4175 Altadena #C does not have accessible units.
Does 4175 Altadena #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 4175 Altadena #C does not have units with dishwashers.

