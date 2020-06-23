Amenities
Beautifully Renovated Studio Available NOW in University Heights!
Features:
- Ground level studio unit
- Upgraded kitchen includes electric range/oven, refrigerator, upgraded cabinets, and countertops
- Wood-style flooring, and tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom
- Upgraded bathroom includes shower/bathtub combo
- Street parking only.
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: $800
- No pets allowed.
Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4174-Hamilton-St-Apt-1-2-San-Diego-CA-92104
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.
