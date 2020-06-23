All apartments in San Diego
4174 Hamilton St Apt 1/2

4174 Hamilton Street · No Longer Available
Location

4174 Hamilton Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Beautifully Renovated Studio Available NOW in University Heights!

Features:
- Ground level studio unit
- Upgraded kitchen includes electric range/oven, refrigerator, upgraded cabinets, and countertops
- Wood-style flooring, and tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom
- Upgraded bathroom includes shower/bathtub combo
- Street parking only.

AGENT SHOWING ONLY.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per person
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: $800
- No pets allowed.

Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4174-Hamilton-St-Apt-1-2-San-Diego-CA-92104

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5036987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4174 Hamilton St Apt 1/2 have any available units?
4174 Hamilton St Apt 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4174 Hamilton St Apt 1/2 have?
Some of 4174 Hamilton St Apt 1/2's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4174 Hamilton St Apt 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
4174 Hamilton St Apt 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4174 Hamilton St Apt 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 4174 Hamilton St Apt 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4174 Hamilton St Apt 1/2 offer parking?
No, 4174 Hamilton St Apt 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 4174 Hamilton St Apt 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4174 Hamilton St Apt 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4174 Hamilton St Apt 1/2 have a pool?
No, 4174 Hamilton St Apt 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 4174 Hamilton St Apt 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 4174 Hamilton St Apt 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4174 Hamilton St Apt 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4174 Hamilton St Apt 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
