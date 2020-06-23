Amenities

Beautifully Renovated Studio Available NOW in University Heights!



Features:

- Ground level studio unit

- Upgraded kitchen includes electric range/oven, refrigerator, upgraded cabinets, and countertops

- Wood-style flooring, and tile flooring in kitchen and bathroom

- Upgraded bathroom includes shower/bathtub combo

- Street parking only.



AGENT SHOWING ONLY.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per person

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: $800

- No pets allowed.



Apply Online: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4174-Hamilton-St-Apt-1-2-San-Diego-CA-92104



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



No Pets Allowed



