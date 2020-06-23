Amenities

417 Ella Lane Available 03/11/19 Outstanding Encanto home - Located on a quiet cul-de-sac this spacious home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Note that one full bedroom and bath are located downstairs. Great for entertaining the kitchen is located between two living areas. The high ceilings create an open and bright atmosphere youre sure to love. The master bedroom is very large complete with its own sitting or office area and has plenty of closet space. The master bath comes with dual sinks, separate shower and soaking tub and is spacious. Other featuresattached 3 car garage, central heat and air, tile flooring, shutters, tile and carpet flooring, drought tolerant landscaping, neutral paint This home is very clean and waiting for you.



Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available now, No pets



We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs https://youtu.be/ODasOFRoIcU



For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/



Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660

CA BRE# 01921889



(RLNE3430129)