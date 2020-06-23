All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

417 Ella Lane

417 Ella Ln · No Longer Available
Location

417 Ella Ln, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
garage
417 Ella Lane Available 03/11/19 Outstanding Encanto home - Located on a quiet cul-de-sac this spacious home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Note that one full bedroom and bath are located downstairs. Great for entertaining the kitchen is located between two living areas. The high ceilings create an open and bright atmosphere youre sure to love. The master bedroom is very large complete with its own sitting or office area and has plenty of closet space. The master bath comes with dual sinks, separate shower and soaking tub and is spacious. Other featuresattached 3 car garage, central heat and air, tile flooring, shutters, tile and carpet flooring, drought tolerant landscaping, neutral paint This home is very clean and waiting for you.

Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available now, No pets

We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs https://youtu.be/ODasOFRoIcU

For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/

Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660
CA BRE# 01921889

(RLNE3430129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Ella Lane have any available units?
417 Ella Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Ella Lane have?
Some of 417 Ella Lane's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Ella Lane currently offering any rent specials?
417 Ella Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Ella Lane pet-friendly?
No, 417 Ella Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 417 Ella Lane offer parking?
Yes, 417 Ella Lane does offer parking.
Does 417 Ella Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Ella Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Ella Lane have a pool?
No, 417 Ella Lane does not have a pool.
Does 417 Ella Lane have accessible units?
No, 417 Ella Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Ella Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Ella Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
