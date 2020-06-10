4149 Miller St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Seeking tenant to entrust my charming family home, located in North Inspiration Hills subdivision, within the older historic district of Mission Hills. You will not find a house with prime exclusive location, view, large yard and amenities at this price. so move right in. In the highest part of the historic district, we get cool ocean breezes which keep the house cool without AC most of the year.



Only four houses on block. Huge bedrooms.Dedicated laundry room. Dedicated utility room with panel box, media panel, ethernet and cable center hub. House completely rewired with new underground mains and 200 amp service... very important in this neighborhood, some mansions running on 50 amp boxes with 10 amp breakers.



Once or twice a year, Mission Hills gets COLD. Don't go scrambling for logs, or risking a fire from an unused fireplace. The Rinnai natural gas heater or the gas logs. The house is also fully insulated with air-conditioning. The plumbing has all been dug up and redone like a new home. Plug in 3 hairdryers and turn on the toaster, No problem! No 80 year-old breakers here turning the whole house off. Modern RG-45 ethernet and cable hardwired in the walls and USB charging ports built in the walls too.



Although built in the 50's, with a well kept vintage kitchen, the bones of this house are new. Kitchen features top grade stainless appliances, and includes a W/D in the dedicated laundry room.



Original hardwood floors were refinished in 2015, Spanish tile, and a working gas log fireplace. A large backyard with a fruit bearing orange tree, and two car garage (with opener), with plenty of street parking. This neighborhood is extremely quiet, yet you can walk 5 minutes to the Charter school, Old Town Trolley or Presidio Golf Course. It's 5 minutes to the airport and downtown.