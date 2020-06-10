All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4149 Miller St

4149 Miller Street · No Longer Available
Location

4149 Miller Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Seeking tenant to entrust my charming family home, located in North Inspiration Hills subdivision, within the older historic district of Mission Hills. You will not find a house with prime exclusive location, view, large yard and amenities at this price. so move right in. In the highest part of the historic district, we get cool ocean breezes which keep the house cool without AC most of the year.

Only four houses on block. Huge bedrooms.Dedicated laundry room. Dedicated utility room with panel box, media panel, ethernet and cable center hub. House completely rewired with new underground mains and 200 amp service... very important in this neighborhood, some mansions running on 50 amp boxes with 10 amp breakers.

Once or twice a year, Mission Hills gets COLD. Don't go scrambling for logs, or risking a fire from an unused fireplace. The Rinnai natural gas heater or the gas logs. The house is also fully insulated with air-conditioning. The plumbing has all been dug up and redone like a new home. Plug in 3 hairdryers and turn on the toaster, No problem! No 80 year-old breakers here turning the whole house off. Modern RG-45 ethernet and cable hardwired in the walls and USB charging ports built in the walls too.

Although built in the 50's, with a well kept vintage kitchen, the bones of this house are new. Kitchen features top grade stainless appliances, and includes a W/D in the dedicated laundry room.

Original hardwood floors were refinished in 2015, Spanish tile, and a working gas log fireplace. A large backyard with a fruit bearing orange tree, and two car garage (with opener), with plenty of street parking. This neighborhood is extremely quiet, yet you can walk 5 minutes to the Charter school, Old Town Trolley or Presidio Golf Course. It's 5 minutes to the airport and downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4149 Miller St have any available units?
4149 Miller St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4149 Miller St have?
Some of 4149 Miller St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4149 Miller St currently offering any rent specials?
4149 Miller St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4149 Miller St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4149 Miller St is pet friendly.
Does 4149 Miller St offer parking?
Yes, 4149 Miller St offers parking.
Does 4149 Miller St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4149 Miller St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4149 Miller St have a pool?
No, 4149 Miller St does not have a pool.
Does 4149 Miller St have accessible units?
No, 4149 Miller St does not have accessible units.
Does 4149 Miller St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4149 Miller St has units with dishwashers.
