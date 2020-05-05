All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4146 Hamilton Street #19.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4146 Hamilton Street #19
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

4146 Hamilton Street #19

4146 Hamilton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4146 Hamilton Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4146 Hamilton Street #19 Available 08/01/19 Upgraded, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath in North Park! - Available August 1st! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking stall in a shared 2 car garage! Wood floors, upgraded counter tops, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Appliances include: stove, refrigerator, microwave, disposal, dishwasher and a wall air conditioner. Dining nook area next to kitchen. Gated, courtyard entrance, community pay laundry available, exercise room, and a place to store your bike! Water, trash & sewer included in rent! Pet upon approval, $250 pet deposit. Freeway close, restaurants, stores and entertainment!. Please visit www.DRWGroup.biz to schedule a showing (click on Available Rentals) or call (619) 421-9090 Thank You!

(RLNE2007764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4146 Hamilton Street #19 have any available units?
4146 Hamilton Street #19 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4146 Hamilton Street #19 have?
Some of 4146 Hamilton Street #19's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4146 Hamilton Street #19 currently offering any rent specials?
4146 Hamilton Street #19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4146 Hamilton Street #19 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4146 Hamilton Street #19 is pet friendly.
Does 4146 Hamilton Street #19 offer parking?
Yes, 4146 Hamilton Street #19 offers parking.
Does 4146 Hamilton Street #19 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4146 Hamilton Street #19 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4146 Hamilton Street #19 have a pool?
No, 4146 Hamilton Street #19 does not have a pool.
Does 4146 Hamilton Street #19 have accessible units?
No, 4146 Hamilton Street #19 does not have accessible units.
Does 4146 Hamilton Street #19 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4146 Hamilton Street #19 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University