4146 Hamilton Street #19 Available 08/01/19 Upgraded, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath in North Park! - Available August 1st! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking stall in a shared 2 car garage! Wood floors, upgraded counter tops, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Appliances include: stove, refrigerator, microwave, disposal, dishwasher and a wall air conditioner. Dining nook area next to kitchen. Gated, courtyard entrance, community pay laundry available, exercise room, and a place to store your bike! Water, trash & sewer included in rent! Pet upon approval, $250 pet deposit. Freeway close, restaurants, stores and entertainment!. Please visit www.DRWGroup.biz to schedule a showing (click on Available Rentals) or call (619) 421-9090 Thank You!



