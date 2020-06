Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Exquisite two story condo in convenient North Park, walking distance to restaurants, shops and more! Light and bright with recessed lighting, ceiling fans and built in storage. Relax by the cozy fireplace or enjoy the breeze from your deck. Kitchen boasts matching stainless appliances, built in microwave and eat in counter. In unit washer/ dryer and 1 car garage plus tandem parking round out this well maintained unit. Water & trash included. Home also has central A/C and heating!!