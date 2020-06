Amenities

Beautiful two bedroom one bath house in North Park! - Beautiful two bedroom one bath house with a backyard! Located in the heart of North Park new floors and big backyard, Close to all the good restaurants, downtown San Diego, Mission Valley everything is within 10 minutes! Please call Laura 619-888-5554. Rent $2250. Deposit $2000.



