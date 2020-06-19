Amenities

4096 Olympic St Available 06/01/19 Single Story Home with a Pool - Great location for this single story home on a quiet dead end street. Features: 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, large open concept kitchen and dining area, large family room, and a bonus living room. Enjoy the nice view from the backyard while enjoying the pool and hot tub. All original hardwood flooring, and lots of storage both inside and in the 2 car attached garage. Must see!



Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available for move in June1 st. Owner pays yard and pool service. Refrigerator washer and dryer are provided by owners. This home is NOT part of the Section 8 program



