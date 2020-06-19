All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 27 2019 at 11:53 AM

4096 Olympic St

4096 Olympic Street · No Longer Available
Location

4096 Olympic Street, San Diego, CA 92115
El Cerrito

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
4096 Olympic St Available 06/01/19 Single Story Home with a Pool - Great location for this single story home on a quiet dead end street. Features: 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, large open concept kitchen and dining area, large family room, and a bonus living room. Enjoy the nice view from the backyard while enjoying the pool and hot tub. All original hardwood flooring, and lots of storage both inside and in the 2 car attached garage. Must see!

Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available for move in June1 st. Owner pays yard and pool service. Refrigerator washer and dryer are provided by owners. This home is NOT part of the Section 8 program

We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs https://youtu.be/PX8DpeQJeGs

For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/

Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660
CA BRE# 01921889

(RLNE4013390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4096 Olympic St have any available units?
4096 Olympic St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4096 Olympic St have?
Some of 4096 Olympic St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4096 Olympic St currently offering any rent specials?
4096 Olympic St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4096 Olympic St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4096 Olympic St is pet friendly.
Does 4096 Olympic St offer parking?
Yes, 4096 Olympic St offers parking.
Does 4096 Olympic St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4096 Olympic St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4096 Olympic St have a pool?
Yes, 4096 Olympic St has a pool.
Does 4096 Olympic St have accessible units?
No, 4096 Olympic St does not have accessible units.
Does 4096 Olympic St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4096 Olympic St does not have units with dishwashers.
