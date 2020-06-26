All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

4084 Crystal Dawn Lane 203

4084 Crystal Dawn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4084 Crystal Dawn Lane, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Cute Condo with a Private Garage at the center of La Jolla, walking distance to UTC, UCSD, Scripps - 2 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
1 Car Garage
1073 Square Feet
2 balconies
Fireplace
Washer & Dryer

This cute little condo located in La Jolla Village Park community has a tennis court, pool and a clubhouse. Close to restaurants, cafes, shops, steps away from UTC Mall, UCSD and so much more!

This condo has an electric stove, washer and dryer, dishwasher. The living room is spacious and open. The master bedroom is large and the on suite bathroom and closet are well laid out. A large balcony is off your front door allowing for outdoor gatherings to enjoy this wonderful weather we enjoy in San Diego.

Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.
Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE2565641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4084 Crystal Dawn Lane 203 have any available units?
4084 Crystal Dawn Lane 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4084 Crystal Dawn Lane 203 have?
Some of 4084 Crystal Dawn Lane 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4084 Crystal Dawn Lane 203 currently offering any rent specials?
4084 Crystal Dawn Lane 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4084 Crystal Dawn Lane 203 pet-friendly?
No, 4084 Crystal Dawn Lane 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4084 Crystal Dawn Lane 203 offer parking?
Yes, 4084 Crystal Dawn Lane 203 offers parking.
Does 4084 Crystal Dawn Lane 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4084 Crystal Dawn Lane 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4084 Crystal Dawn Lane 203 have a pool?
Yes, 4084 Crystal Dawn Lane 203 has a pool.
Does 4084 Crystal Dawn Lane 203 have accessible units?
No, 4084 Crystal Dawn Lane 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 4084 Crystal Dawn Lane 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4084 Crystal Dawn Lane 203 has units with dishwashers.
