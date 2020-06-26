4084 Crystal Dawn Lane 203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Cute Condo with a Private Garage at the center of La Jolla, walking distance to UTC, UCSD, Scripps - 2 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

1 Car Garage

1073 Square Feet

2 balconies

Fireplace

Washer & Dryer



This cute little condo located in La Jolla Village Park community has a tennis court, pool and a clubhouse. Close to restaurants, cafes, shops, steps away from UTC Mall, UCSD and so much more!



This condo has an electric stove, washer and dryer, dishwasher. The living room is spacious and open. The master bedroom is large and the on suite bathroom and closet are well laid out. A large balcony is off your front door allowing for outdoor gatherings to enjoy this wonderful weather we enjoy in San Diego.



Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.

Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686

Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



(RLNE2565641)