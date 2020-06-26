4084 Crystal Dawn Lane 203

Amenities
Cute Condo with a Private Garage at the center of La Jolla, walking distance to UTC, UCSD, Scripps - 2 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
1 Car Garage
1073 Square Feet
2 balconies
Fireplace
Washer & Dryer
This cute little condo located in La Jolla Village Park community has a tennis court, pool and a clubhouse. Close to restaurants, cafes, shops, steps away from UTC Mall, UCSD and so much more!
This condo has an electric stove, washer and dryer, dishwasher. The living room is spacious and open. The master bedroom is large and the on suite bathroom and closet are well laid out. A large balcony is off your front door allowing for outdoor gatherings to enjoy this wonderful weather we enjoy in San Diego.
Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.
Please contact Russ Tarvin at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640
(RLNE2565641)