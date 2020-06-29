All apartments in San Diego
Location

4080 Van Dyke Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

City Heights Surprise! Cute 2 BR/2BA Condo with Off Street Parking - Our condo is a second floor, corner unit. Lots of light. Everything inside is new, new, new. Recently the San Diego Reader reported that "City Heights' atmosphere is urban, eclectic, upbeat, and alive."
New kitchen has soft close drawers, all new appliances, granite counter tops. There are tile floors, except for the newly carpeted bedrooms. Both bathrooms are all new, too. Master bedroom has a bonafide walk-in closet. New blinds throughout. You'll love the soft tones chosen for the wall colors.
To tour this property, contact Susan Miller, (DRE # 00805878.
858.945.2360 - cell/text, Susan@chasepacific.com. Smart to contact me online through the ad where you saw this advertisement.
Chase Pacifc Property Management (DRE # 00576911), is the only company contracted to advertise this property.
Tenants will need to show proof of a tenant insurance policy with Chase Pacific as an additional insured.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4080 Van Dyke Avenue #8 have any available units?
4080 Van Dyke Avenue #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4080 Van Dyke Avenue #8 have?
Some of 4080 Van Dyke Avenue #8's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4080 Van Dyke Avenue #8 currently offering any rent specials?
4080 Van Dyke Avenue #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4080 Van Dyke Avenue #8 pet-friendly?
No, 4080 Van Dyke Avenue #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4080 Van Dyke Avenue #8 offer parking?
Yes, 4080 Van Dyke Avenue #8 offers parking.
Does 4080 Van Dyke Avenue #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4080 Van Dyke Avenue #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4080 Van Dyke Avenue #8 have a pool?
No, 4080 Van Dyke Avenue #8 does not have a pool.
Does 4080 Van Dyke Avenue #8 have accessible units?
No, 4080 Van Dyke Avenue #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 4080 Van Dyke Avenue #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4080 Van Dyke Avenue #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
