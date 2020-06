Amenities

2 Bed, 2 Bath Upgraded Condo with Garage - 2 bedroom, 2 full bath upstairs condo in a gated complex. Unit features granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dishwasher and microwave also included. Single car garage plus tandem parking. Water and trash included in the rent. Sorry, no pets! One year lease. $1,895 rent and $1,895 deposit.



To view this unit, please give us a call at (619) 535-6631.



No Pets Allowed



