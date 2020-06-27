4068 Texas St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Charming North Park Single-Family Home *FREE APRIL* - Expect to fall head-over-heels for this lovely, Craftsman-style home located in one of San Diego's most desirable rental neighborhoods!



Rich, restored hardwood floors, and freshly-painted walls create a welcoming interior for family and friends. Large, arched entries provide graceful transitions between rooms. The original brick, working fireplace in the living room has built-in bookshelves on both sides, to house cherished volumes or collectibles without the added expense or space of free-standing shelves.



Reminiscent of an earlier time, this 'built-in' feature also appears in the separate dining room, which is graced with a generous credenza tucked beneath two classic paned windows. You'll find room enough for all your dishes and tableware, with the glass-fronted cabinets putting keepsakes or holiday decorations on display.



On to the kitchen, which has been modernized with slate counters, custom shaker-style cabinets, and a dual stainless steel sink. It also boasts newer appliances, including refrigerator, gas range, and microwave.



Best of all, a BRAND-NEW washer / dryer set offer in-home convenience - say good-bye to the hassle and expense of coin-operated laundry facilities!



This one-of-a-kind property includes a fenced back yard, and a detached one-car garage (with long driveway creating additional off-street parking).



Non-smoking property. 12-month lease term for the qualified applicant. One pet may be approved with an additional deposit.



This unique rental opportunity is a true North Park find, so don't delay -- TEXT Hank at 619-708-1135 to schedule your showing today!



(RLNE5057654)