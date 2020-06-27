4068 Texas St

Amenities
Charming North Park Single-Family Home *FREE APRIL* - Expect to fall head-over-heels for this lovely, Craftsman-style home located in one of San Diego's most desirable rental neighborhoods!
Rich, restored hardwood floors, and freshly-painted walls create a welcoming interior for family and friends. Large, arched entries provide graceful transitions between rooms. The original brick, working fireplace in the living room has built-in bookshelves on both sides, to house cherished volumes or collectibles without the added expense or space of free-standing shelves.
Reminiscent of an earlier time, this 'built-in' feature also appears in the separate dining room, which is graced with a generous credenza tucked beneath two classic paned windows. You'll find room enough for all your dishes and tableware, with the glass-fronted cabinets putting keepsakes or holiday decorations on display.
On to the kitchen, which has been modernized with slate counters, custom shaker-style cabinets, and a dual stainless steel sink. It also boasts newer appliances, including refrigerator, gas range, and microwave.
Best of all, a BRAND-NEW washer / dryer set offer in-home convenience - say good-bye to the hassle and expense of coin-operated laundry facilities!
This one-of-a-kind property includes a fenced back yard, and a detached one-car garage (with long driveway creating additional off-street parking).
Non-smoking property. 12-month lease term for the qualified applicant. One pet may be approved with an additional deposit.
This unique rental opportunity is a true North Park find, so don't delay -- TEXT Hank at 619-708-1135 to schedule your showing today!
(RLNE5057654)