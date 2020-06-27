All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4066 Loma Riviera Circle
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

4066 Loma Riviera Circle

4066 Loma Riviera Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4066 Loma Riviera Circle, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
dog park
parking
pool
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Charming, 4 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms condo in the private neighborhood of Point Loma Heights in San Diego.

The well-lit unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, plantation shutters, and a fireplace. The horseshoe-type kitchen with a half wall to the living room is fully equipped with smooth countertops, plenty of cabinets/drawers storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The bathrooms have a stunning tiled wall shower stall, shower/bathtub combos, and vanity cabinets with mirrors atop. For climate control, ceiling fans, air conditioning, and centralized heating are installed.

Enjoy the community amenities such as the shared swimming pool and an HOA party room. The property includes a balcony, a washer, and dryer in a tool room on the patio. A covered carport is available for parking. Pets are not encouraged on the property. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for water, trash, gas, electricity, and the internet. Landlord will cover the HOA.

Check out http://www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required

Nearby Parks: Escala Dog Park, North Mountain View Mini Park, and Murray Ridge Park.

Bus lines:
18 Grantville Trlly via Camino del Rio - 0.8 mile
14 Grantville Trolley - Baltimore & Lake Murray - 1.0 mile
928 Fashion Valley - Kearny Mesa - 1.0 mile

Rail Lines:
Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 0.6 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5434964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

