4066 Loma Riviera Circle

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly carport dog park parking pool internet access

Charming, 4 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms condo in the private neighborhood of Point Loma Heights in San Diego.



The well-lit unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, plantation shutters, and a fireplace. The horseshoe-type kitchen with a half wall to the living room is fully equipped with smooth countertops, plenty of cabinets/drawers storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. The bathrooms have a stunning tiled wall shower stall, shower/bathtub combos, and vanity cabinets with mirrors atop. For climate control, ceiling fans, air conditioning, and centralized heating are installed.



Enjoy the community amenities such as the shared swimming pool and an HOA party room. The property includes a balcony, a washer, and dryer in a tool room on the patio. A covered carport is available for parking. Pets are not encouraged on the property. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for water, trash, gas, electricity, and the internet. Landlord will cover the HOA.



Check out http://www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required



Nearby Parks: Escala Dog Park, North Mountain View Mini Park, and Murray Ridge Park.



Bus lines:

18 Grantville Trlly via Camino del Rio - 0.8 mile

14 Grantville Trolley - Baltimore & Lake Murray - 1.0 mile

928 Fashion Valley - Kearny Mesa - 1.0 mile



Rail Lines:

Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial - 0.6 mile



No Pets Allowed



