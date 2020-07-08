All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:58 PM

4060 Vermont St

4060 Vermont Street · No Longer Available
Location

4060 Vermont Street, San Diego, CA 92103
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath + sunroom just steps from shopping & entertainment across iconic Vermont Street Bridge. Just completely refurbished. New appliances, counters, paint inside & out. Fully fenced private yard, perfect for BBQ's or entertaining. Located on cul-de-sac just across foot-bridge from Uptown District,Trader Joe's, Vons, restaurants, Whole Foods, etc. Includes parking space for 2 cars in driveway. Always plenty of additional street parking. Living-room is spacious & flooded w/ sunlight!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4060 Vermont St have any available units?
4060 Vermont St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4060 Vermont St have?
Some of 4060 Vermont St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4060 Vermont St currently offering any rent specials?
4060 Vermont St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4060 Vermont St pet-friendly?
No, 4060 Vermont St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4060 Vermont St offer parking?
Yes, 4060 Vermont St offers parking.
Does 4060 Vermont St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4060 Vermont St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4060 Vermont St have a pool?
No, 4060 Vermont St does not have a pool.
Does 4060 Vermont St have accessible units?
No, 4060 Vermont St does not have accessible units.
Does 4060 Vermont St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4060 Vermont St has units with dishwashers.

