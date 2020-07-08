4060 Vermont St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated bbq/grill microwave

Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath + sunroom just steps from shopping & entertainment across iconic Vermont Street Bridge. Just completely refurbished. New appliances, counters, paint inside & out. Fully fenced private yard, perfect for BBQ's or entertaining. Located on cul-de-sac just across foot-bridge from Uptown District,Trader Joe's, Vons, restaurants, Whole Foods, etc. Includes parking space for 2 cars in driveway. Always plenty of additional street parking. Living-room is spacious & flooded w/ sunlight!