4054 Illinois Street #3 Available 05/15/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment in San Diego - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in San Diego will be available mid-May. Pictures are from 2016 and will be updated in May. The building has front and back gates. One assigned parking space provided. Kitchen appliances included are the refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Stacked washer and dryer inside the unit. Trash and water are provided. Residents are responsible for SDG&E and cable/internet. One pet allowed by approval with $50/mo rent increase and $500 deposit increase. This unit is occupied: please do not disturb the residents.



VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY BEGIN IN MAY: Create an account on www.Rently.com to Self Tour when available.

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $35 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.



Requirements to rent:

1. 625 minimum credit score and good history.

2. Minimum gross household income of 2.8x monthly rent.

3. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

4. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.

5. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.

6. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver's license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -

District Official Driver's License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

7. You must obtain or currently have - and are willing to transfer - renter's insurance.



$35 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or info@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.



(RLNE2417404)