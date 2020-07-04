All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4054 Illinois Street #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4054 Illinois Street #3
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

4054 Illinois Street #3

4054 Illinois Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4054 Illinois Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
4054 Illinois Street #3 Available 05/15/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment in San Diego - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in San Diego will be available mid-May. Pictures are from 2016 and will be updated in May. The building has front and back gates. One assigned parking space provided. Kitchen appliances included are the refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Stacked washer and dryer inside the unit. Trash and water are provided. Residents are responsible for SDG&E and cable/internet. One pet allowed by approval with $50/mo rent increase and $500 deposit increase. This unit is occupied: please do not disturb the residents.

VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY BEGIN IN MAY: Create an account on www.Rently.com to Self Tour when available.
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $35 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

Requirements to rent:
1. 625 minimum credit score and good history.
2. Minimum gross household income of 2.8x monthly rent.
3. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
4. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.
5. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.
6. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver's license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -
District Official Driver's License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
7. You must obtain or currently have - and are willing to transfer - renter's insurance.

$35 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or info@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

(RLNE2417404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4054 Illinois Street #3 have any available units?
4054 Illinois Street #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4054 Illinois Street #3 have?
Some of 4054 Illinois Street #3's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4054 Illinois Street #3 currently offering any rent specials?
4054 Illinois Street #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4054 Illinois Street #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4054 Illinois Street #3 is pet friendly.
Does 4054 Illinois Street #3 offer parking?
Yes, 4054 Illinois Street #3 offers parking.
Does 4054 Illinois Street #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4054 Illinois Street #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4054 Illinois Street #3 have a pool?
No, 4054 Illinois Street #3 does not have a pool.
Does 4054 Illinois Street #3 have accessible units?
No, 4054 Illinois Street #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4054 Illinois Street #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4054 Illinois Street #3 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University