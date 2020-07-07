4039 Front Street #4

Amenities
Townhome Style Apartment Located in the heart of Mission Hills.
The Unit is very spacious and comes with so much; 2 tandem space car garage with Washer and Dryers, All standard appliances, Fire Place, Balcony, Large Bedrooms with walk-in closets, and A/C.
The Utilities that are included are Water and Trash, Tenants are responsible for gas and electric.
NO PETS! NO SMOKING!
Credit Report is the only fee ($30) for the Application Process.
Walking distance to grocery stores and restaurants. Short commute to malls, beaches, work(hopefully), and many great places San Diego has to offer.
Beautiful Place, Come take a look!
