4039 Front Street #4

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Townhome Style Apartment Located in the heart of Mission Hills.

The Unit is very spacious and comes with so much; 2 tandem space car garage with Washer and Dryers, All standard appliances, Fire Place, Balcony, Large Bedrooms with walk-in closets, and A/C.

The Utilities that are included are Water and Trash, Tenants are responsible for gas and electric.

NO PETS! NO SMOKING!

Credit Report is the only fee ($30) for the Application Process.

Walking distance to grocery stores and restaurants. Short commute to malls, beaches, work(hopefully), and many great places San Diego has to offer.

Beautiful Place, Come take a look!

