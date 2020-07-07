All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4039 Front Street #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4039 Front Street #4
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:14 AM

4039 Front Street #4

4039 Front Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4039 Front Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Townhome Style Apartment Located in the heart of Mission Hills.
The Unit is very spacious and comes with so much; 2 tandem space car garage with Washer and Dryers, All standard appliances, Fire Place, Balcony, Large Bedrooms with walk-in closets, and A/C.
The Utilities that are included are Water and Trash, Tenants are responsible for gas and electric.
NO PETS! NO SMOKING!
Credit Report is the only fee ($30) for the Application Process.
Walking distance to grocery stores and restaurants. Short commute to malls, beaches, work(hopefully), and many great places San Diego has to offer.
Beautiful Place, Come take a look!
Beautiful Townhome Style Apartments Located in The Heart Of Mission Hills with controlled access entrances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4039 Front Street #4 have any available units?
4039 Front Street #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4039 Front Street #4 have?
Some of 4039 Front Street #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4039 Front Street #4 currently offering any rent specials?
4039 Front Street #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4039 Front Street #4 pet-friendly?
No, 4039 Front Street #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4039 Front Street #4 offer parking?
Yes, 4039 Front Street #4 offers parking.
Does 4039 Front Street #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4039 Front Street #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4039 Front Street #4 have a pool?
No, 4039 Front Street #4 does not have a pool.
Does 4039 Front Street #4 have accessible units?
No, 4039 Front Street #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4039 Front Street #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4039 Front Street #4 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University