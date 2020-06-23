4036 Eagle St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Sophisticated row home in heart of prestigious Mission Hills. Walk to everything and live the city life. Rare newer construction with 2 car attached garage, 3 story, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, spacious 2528sf, with patio and deck in back. Beautiful wood floors, open dining and living room with fireplace, kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Laundry room, master suite with walk in closet and 2 other bedrooms on 3rd floor. Huge 4th BR down. Minutes to downtown, airport, freeways and Balboa Park.