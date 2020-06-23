All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4036 Eagle St

4036 Eagle Street · No Longer Available
Location

4036 Eagle Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Sophisticated row home in heart of prestigious Mission Hills. Walk to everything and live the city life. Rare newer construction with 2 car attached garage, 3 story, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, spacious 2528sf, with patio and deck in back. Beautiful wood floors, open dining and living room with fireplace, kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Laundry room, master suite with walk in closet and 2 other bedrooms on 3rd floor. Huge 4th BR down. Minutes to downtown, airport, freeways and Balboa Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4036 Eagle St have any available units?
4036 Eagle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4036 Eagle St have?
Some of 4036 Eagle St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4036 Eagle St currently offering any rent specials?
4036 Eagle St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4036 Eagle St pet-friendly?
No, 4036 Eagle St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4036 Eagle St offer parking?
Yes, 4036 Eagle St does offer parking.
Does 4036 Eagle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4036 Eagle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4036 Eagle St have a pool?
No, 4036 Eagle St does not have a pool.
Does 4036 Eagle St have accessible units?
No, 4036 Eagle St does not have accessible units.
Does 4036 Eagle St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4036 Eagle St has units with dishwashers.
