Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill tennis court

4025 Carmel View Rd #124 Available 04/01/19 Excellent upper level Condo @ Arbor Lakes in Carmel Valley - Available Now! Arbor Lakes 2 bed 2 bath beautiful, upper level unit on the corner. High ceilings and lots of light. Large front patio over looking lush greenery, pond and Jacuzzi. Dual master bedrooms. Large living room with fireplace. Plenty or storage space. All appliances included, Brand new full size washer/dryer in unit new GE dishwasher. No A/C. Water and trash included in rent. Available now!



Community offers tennis, clubhouse, pools and jacuzzi's.



