4025 Carmel View Rd #124
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4025 Carmel View Rd #124

4025 Carmel View Road · No Longer Available
Location

4025 Carmel View Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
4025 Carmel View Rd #124 Available 04/01/19 Excellent upper level Condo @ Arbor Lakes in Carmel Valley - Available Now! Arbor Lakes 2 bed 2 bath beautiful, upper level unit on the corner. High ceilings and lots of light. Large front patio over looking lush greenery, pond and Jacuzzi. Dual master bedrooms. Large living room with fireplace. Plenty or storage space. All appliances included, Brand new full size washer/dryer in unit new GE dishwasher. No A/C. Water and trash included in rent. Available now!

Community offers tennis, clubhouse, pools and jacuzzi's.

(RLNE3920696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4025 Carmel View Rd #124 have any available units?
4025 Carmel View Rd #124 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4025 Carmel View Rd #124 have?
Some of 4025 Carmel View Rd #124's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4025 Carmel View Rd #124 currently offering any rent specials?
4025 Carmel View Rd #124 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 Carmel View Rd #124 pet-friendly?
No, 4025 Carmel View Rd #124 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4025 Carmel View Rd #124 offer parking?
No, 4025 Carmel View Rd #124 does not offer parking.
Does 4025 Carmel View Rd #124 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4025 Carmel View Rd #124 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 Carmel View Rd #124 have a pool?
Yes, 4025 Carmel View Rd #124 has a pool.
Does 4025 Carmel View Rd #124 have accessible units?
No, 4025 Carmel View Rd #124 does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 Carmel View Rd #124 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4025 Carmel View Rd #124 has units with dishwashers.
