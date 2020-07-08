4019 Carmel View Rd. #154

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous Upstairs 2 BDRM, 2BATH Plus Loft in the Arborlake Community - Gorgeous Upstairs Unit in the Arborlake Community of Carmel Del Mar. This light and bright unit features upgraded kitchen and baths including granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances, and beautiful travertine floors. Unique layout with spacious upstairs loft, and an abundance of attic storage space! Two private patios front and rear. Large rear patio providing tranquil views of Koi pond, water features, and beautiful landscaping. This unit is equipped with newer appliances including stackable washer and dryer. Community features Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts. Walking distance to Carmel Grove Park, and shopping/eateries.

Pets ok with approval and additional pet deposit. Unit will be ready and available May 1st. For viewing or questions please contact John Allen at 619-980-1407



Qualification criteria as follows:

Minimum One year lease, Application and $35 app fee required per adult applicant (18+), Good Credit (700Plus FICO), Good Rental History (No Evictions), Proof of income, Valid Government issued Photo I.D., No Co-Signers, No Exceptions



