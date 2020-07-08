All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

4019 Carmel View Rd. #154

4019 Carmel View Road · No Longer Available
Location

4019 Carmel View Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous Upstairs 2 BDRM, 2BATH Plus Loft in the Arborlake Community - Gorgeous Upstairs Unit in the Arborlake Community of Carmel Del Mar. This light and bright unit features upgraded kitchen and baths including granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances, and beautiful travertine floors. Unique layout with spacious upstairs loft, and an abundance of attic storage space! Two private patios front and rear. Large rear patio providing tranquil views of Koi pond, water features, and beautiful landscaping. This unit is equipped with newer appliances including stackable washer and dryer. Community features Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts. Walking distance to Carmel Grove Park, and shopping/eateries.
Pets ok with approval and additional pet deposit. Unit will be ready and available May 1st. For viewing or questions please contact John Allen at 619-980-1407

Qualification criteria as follows:
Minimum One year lease, Application and $35 app fee required per adult applicant (18+), Good Credit (700Plus FICO), Good Rental History (No Evictions), Proof of income, Valid Government issued Photo I.D., No Co-Signers, No Exceptions

(RLNE5649153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 Carmel View Rd. #154 have any available units?
4019 Carmel View Rd. #154 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4019 Carmel View Rd. #154 have?
Some of 4019 Carmel View Rd. #154's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4019 Carmel View Rd. #154 currently offering any rent specials?
4019 Carmel View Rd. #154 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 Carmel View Rd. #154 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4019 Carmel View Rd. #154 is pet friendly.
Does 4019 Carmel View Rd. #154 offer parking?
No, 4019 Carmel View Rd. #154 does not offer parking.
Does 4019 Carmel View Rd. #154 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4019 Carmel View Rd. #154 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 Carmel View Rd. #154 have a pool?
Yes, 4019 Carmel View Rd. #154 has a pool.
Does 4019 Carmel View Rd. #154 have accessible units?
No, 4019 Carmel View Rd. #154 does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 Carmel View Rd. #154 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4019 Carmel View Rd. #154 does not have units with dishwashers.

