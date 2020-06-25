Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill tennis court valet service

4012 Valeta Street #302 Available 08/01/19 Fantastic 1 Bedroom Condo in Point Loma!! - Top Floor Unit, 1 Bed, 1 Bath condo features open and airy floor plan filled with light. Large living room features a large sliding door that opens up to a good size balcony. Bedroom is a good size as well with a sliding door leading out to the balcony. Kitchen offers ample countertop and storage space. Unit comes with 1 underground assigned parking space. Street parking also available. Community is fantastic and offers a club house, pool, tennis court, gym, BBQ areas, and lots of walking paths. Condo is located on 3rd floor and you can access it via elevator or stairs. Central Point Loma location makes this condo perfect to live in. Less than a 10 minute drive to the Beach, Bay, and freeways.



Available August 1st, 2019

Rent: $1,650 per month

Security Deposit: $1,650

No Pets Accepted



Call OR Email to schedule a showing today! (619) 818-5912



APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:

$42 Application Fee per adult over the age of 18 yrs.

Credit Score of 680 or Higher

No Evictions

No Bankruptcies

Income Requirement of $2,500 per month

Income Verification (at least 2 months of Pay Stubs or 2 yrs of Tax Returns)

Employment Verification

Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Gold Key Property Management

(619) 818-5912



