Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

4012 Valeta Street #302

4012 Valeta Street · No Longer Available
Location

4012 Valeta Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
valet service
4012 Valeta Street #302 Available 08/01/19 Fantastic 1 Bedroom Condo in Point Loma!! - Top Floor Unit, 1 Bed, 1 Bath condo features open and airy floor plan filled with light. Large living room features a large sliding door that opens up to a good size balcony. Bedroom is a good size as well with a sliding door leading out to the balcony. Kitchen offers ample countertop and storage space. Unit comes with 1 underground assigned parking space. Street parking also available. Community is fantastic and offers a club house, pool, tennis court, gym, BBQ areas, and lots of walking paths. Condo is located on 3rd floor and you can access it via elevator or stairs. Central Point Loma location makes this condo perfect to live in. Less than a 10 minute drive to the Beach, Bay, and freeways.

Available August 1st, 2019
Rent: $1,650 per month
Security Deposit: $1,650
No Pets Accepted

Call OR Email to schedule a showing today! (619) 818-5912

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:
$42 Application Fee per adult over the age of 18 yrs.
Credit Score of 680 or Higher
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies
Income Requirement of $2,500 per month
Income Verification (at least 2 months of Pay Stubs or 2 yrs of Tax Returns)
Employment Verification
Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Gold Key Property Management
(619) 818-5912

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3745817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 Valeta Street #302 have any available units?
4012 Valeta Street #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4012 Valeta Street #302 have?
Some of 4012 Valeta Street #302's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Valeta Street #302 currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Valeta Street #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 Valeta Street #302 pet-friendly?
No, 4012 Valeta Street #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4012 Valeta Street #302 offer parking?
Yes, 4012 Valeta Street #302 offers parking.
Does 4012 Valeta Street #302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 Valeta Street #302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 Valeta Street #302 have a pool?
Yes, 4012 Valeta Street #302 has a pool.
Does 4012 Valeta Street #302 have accessible units?
No, 4012 Valeta Street #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 Valeta Street #302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 Valeta Street #302 does not have units with dishwashers.
