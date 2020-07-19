All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4007 BATEMAN AVE.

4007 Bateman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4007 Bateman Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT 4 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH EASY FREEWAY ACCESS AND SHOPPING. RECENTLY REMODELED KITCHEN. ENCLOSED BACKYARD THAT CAN HANDLE A SMALL TO MEDIUM SIZE DOG. CLOSE TO MILITARY BASES AND SCHOOLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4007 BATEMAN AVE. have any available units?
4007 BATEMAN AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4007 BATEMAN AVE. have?
Some of 4007 BATEMAN AVE.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4007 BATEMAN AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
4007 BATEMAN AVE. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4007 BATEMAN AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4007 BATEMAN AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 4007 BATEMAN AVE. offer parking?
Yes, 4007 BATEMAN AVE. offers parking.
Does 4007 BATEMAN AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4007 BATEMAN AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4007 BATEMAN AVE. have a pool?
No, 4007 BATEMAN AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 4007 BATEMAN AVE. have accessible units?
No, 4007 BATEMAN AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 4007 BATEMAN AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4007 BATEMAN AVE. has units with dishwashers.
