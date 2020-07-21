Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

3991 Crown Point Dr. unit # P19 Available 10/01/19 2bed/2bath Single Story Condo on the Penthouse floor in Pacific Beach - Single story unit situated on the penthouse floor of a 4-story condominium complex with unobstructed views of Crown Point Estuary, Mission Bay, Sea World, and Down Town San Diego.



This unit has high end finishes that are beautifully done, with granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. There is an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave.



Plenty of windows giving this unit an open, bright and airy feel with spectacular views of the city. Hardwood, tile and berber carpet flooring, wall heating. This complex features:coin laundry room, bbq, work out room, a heated pool, spa, showers and sauna.



2-Off street parking spaces with 1 storage area in parking space, common areas maintained by HOA, elevator access to penthouse floor.



Renters Insurance required upon move in. Water, Trash, and Sewer paid. No Pets and No smoking.



1 Year Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



