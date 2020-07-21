All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3991 Crown Point Dr. unit # P19.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3991 Crown Point Dr. unit # P19
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

3991 Crown Point Dr. unit # P19

3991 Crown Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3991 Crown Point Drive, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
3991 Crown Point Dr. unit # P19 Available 10/01/19 2bed/2bath Single Story Condo on the Penthouse floor in Pacific Beach - Single story unit situated on the penthouse floor of a 4-story condominium complex with unobstructed views of Crown Point Estuary, Mission Bay, Sea World, and Down Town San Diego.

This unit has high end finishes that are beautifully done, with granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. There is an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave.

Plenty of windows giving this unit an open, bright and airy feel with spectacular views of the city. Hardwood, tile and berber carpet flooring, wall heating. This complex features:coin laundry room, bbq, work out room, a heated pool, spa, showers and sauna.

2-Off street parking spaces with 1 storage area in parking space, common areas maintained by HOA, elevator access to penthouse floor.

Renters Insurance required upon move in. Water, Trash, and Sewer paid. No Pets and No smoking.

1 Year Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2833346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3991 Crown Point Dr. unit # P19 have any available units?
3991 Crown Point Dr. unit # P19 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3991 Crown Point Dr. unit # P19 have?
Some of 3991 Crown Point Dr. unit # P19's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3991 Crown Point Dr. unit # P19 currently offering any rent specials?
3991 Crown Point Dr. unit # P19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3991 Crown Point Dr. unit # P19 pet-friendly?
No, 3991 Crown Point Dr. unit # P19 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3991 Crown Point Dr. unit # P19 offer parking?
Yes, 3991 Crown Point Dr. unit # P19 offers parking.
Does 3991 Crown Point Dr. unit # P19 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3991 Crown Point Dr. unit # P19 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3991 Crown Point Dr. unit # P19 have a pool?
Yes, 3991 Crown Point Dr. unit # P19 has a pool.
Does 3991 Crown Point Dr. unit # P19 have accessible units?
No, 3991 Crown Point Dr. unit # P19 does not have accessible units.
Does 3991 Crown Point Dr. unit # P19 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3991 Crown Point Dr. unit # P19 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University