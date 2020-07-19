3990 Arey Drive

Amenities

GREAT, REMODELED SOUTH SAN DIEGO HOME! - This comfortable, newly renovated home is perched on the hill and enjoys cool ocean breezes. Recently updated with a fantastic new kitchen, new bathrooms and upgraded flooring throughout, no carpet, all tile! Other features include new paint, new ceiling fans, a large capacity washer and dryer, refrigerator, whole house water filter and softener. The large backyard is the perfect place for entertaining and BBQ's. Tons of space for parking and storage in the 2 car garage. Awesome location, close to both the 805 and 905 freeways for easy commuting and just a short drive to Coronado Naval Base, Silver Wing Elementary, Border View YMCA as well as the large, community park. Just a short 2 block walk to parks and schools. Enjoy shopping and entertainment at nearby Palm Promenade shopping center. Tenant pays water, sewer, gas and electricity. Trash is included. Call us today for a showing appointment 619-746-6547 x105



(RLNE4625519)