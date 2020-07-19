All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3990 Arey Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3990 Arey Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3990 Arey Drive

3990 Arey Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3990 Arey Drive, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT, REMODELED SOUTH SAN DIEGO HOME! - This comfortable, newly renovated home is perched on the hill and enjoys cool ocean breezes. Recently updated with a fantastic new kitchen, new bathrooms and upgraded flooring throughout, no carpet, all tile! Other features include new paint, new ceiling fans, a large capacity washer and dryer, refrigerator, whole house water filter and softener. The large backyard is the perfect place for entertaining and BBQ's. Tons of space for parking and storage in the 2 car garage. Awesome location, close to both the 805 and 905 freeways for easy commuting and just a short drive to Coronado Naval Base, Silver Wing Elementary, Border View YMCA as well as the large, community park. Just a short 2 block walk to parks and schools. Enjoy shopping and entertainment at nearby Palm Promenade shopping center. Tenant pays water, sewer, gas and electricity. Trash is included. Call us today for a showing appointment 619-746-6547 x105

(RLNE4625519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3990 Arey Drive have any available units?
3990 Arey Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3990 Arey Drive have?
Some of 3990 Arey Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3990 Arey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3990 Arey Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3990 Arey Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3990 Arey Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3990 Arey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3990 Arey Drive offers parking.
Does 3990 Arey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3990 Arey Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3990 Arey Drive have a pool?
No, 3990 Arey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3990 Arey Drive have accessible units?
No, 3990 Arey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3990 Arey Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3990 Arey Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University