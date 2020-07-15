All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3980 Faircross Pl. #25.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3980 Faircross Pl. #25
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:10 AM

3980 Faircross Pl. #25

3980 Faircross Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3980 Faircross Place, San Diego, CA 92115
Redwood Village - Rolando Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
lobby
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
Corner unit that provides lots of privacy and wonderful views from living room and balcony. Close to shopping, transportation and approximately 2 miles from SDSU. Located on the 3rd floor with no common wall adjoining another unit. Access the balcony from either the living room or bedroom. Views from both. Building secured by locked lobby doors and gated garage entrance. Complex open grass space next to building.
Close to shopping, transportation and approximately 2 miles from SDSU. Located on the 3rd floor with no common wall adjoining another unit. Building secured by locked lobby doors. Intercom at door could be connected to a land phone line. Complex open grass space next to building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3980 Faircross Pl. #25 have any available units?
3980 Faircross Pl. #25 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3980 Faircross Pl. #25 have?
Some of 3980 Faircross Pl. #25's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3980 Faircross Pl. #25 currently offering any rent specials?
3980 Faircross Pl. #25 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3980 Faircross Pl. #25 pet-friendly?
No, 3980 Faircross Pl. #25 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3980 Faircross Pl. #25 offer parking?
Yes, 3980 Faircross Pl. #25 offers parking.
Does 3980 Faircross Pl. #25 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3980 Faircross Pl. #25 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3980 Faircross Pl. #25 have a pool?
No, 3980 Faircross Pl. #25 does not have a pool.
Does 3980 Faircross Pl. #25 have accessible units?
No, 3980 Faircross Pl. #25 does not have accessible units.
Does 3980 Faircross Pl. #25 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3980 Faircross Pl. #25 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Park 12 II
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University