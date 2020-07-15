3980 Faircross Pl. #25

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage elevator lobby

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage lobby

Corner unit that provides lots of privacy and wonderful views from living room and balcony. Close to shopping, transportation and approximately 2 miles from SDSU. Located on the 3rd floor with no common wall adjoining another unit. Access the balcony from either the living room or bedroom. Views from both. Building secured by locked lobby doors and gated garage entrance. Complex open grass space next to building.

Close to shopping, transportation and approximately 2 miles from SDSU. Located on the 3rd floor with no common wall adjoining another unit. Building secured by locked lobby doors. Intercom at door could be connected to a land phone line. Complex open grass space next to building.