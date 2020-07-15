3972 Jackdaw Street Unit 105 - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel pool elevator

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool

The nicest 1 bedroom property you will find anywhere. Recently remodeled from top to bottom, with new floors, tons of recessed lighting, new kitchen cabinets and counters, stainless steel appliances and the list goes on. Condo is fully furnished with 1 dedicated parking space and shared laundry. Complex has secured underground parking, heated pool and the best location in Mission Hills. Close to all San Diego has to offer and a short walk to great restaurants, grocery stores etc. Looking for 6 month rental, will consider longer term. Please call or text 858-247-1538 for questions or to schedule a tour. Property is available in the first week or so of March but flexible.