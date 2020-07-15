All apartments in San Diego
3972 Jackdaw Street Unit 105 - 1

3972 Jackdaw Street · No Longer Available
Location

3972 Jackdaw Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
The nicest 1 bedroom property you will find anywhere. Recently remodeled from top to bottom, with new floors, tons of recessed lighting, new kitchen cabinets and counters, stainless steel appliances and the list goes on. Condo is fully furnished with 1 dedicated parking space and shared laundry. Complex has secured underground parking, heated pool and the best location in Mission Hills. Close to all San Diego has to offer and a short walk to great restaurants, grocery stores etc. Looking for 6 month rental, will consider longer term. Please call or text 858-247-1538 for questions or to schedule a tour. Property is available in the first week or so of March but flexible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3972 Jackdaw Street Unit 105 - 1 have any available units?
3972 Jackdaw Street Unit 105 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3972 Jackdaw Street Unit 105 - 1 have?
Some of 3972 Jackdaw Street Unit 105 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3972 Jackdaw Street Unit 105 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3972 Jackdaw Street Unit 105 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3972 Jackdaw Street Unit 105 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3972 Jackdaw Street Unit 105 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3972 Jackdaw Street Unit 105 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3972 Jackdaw Street Unit 105 - 1 offers parking.
Does 3972 Jackdaw Street Unit 105 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3972 Jackdaw Street Unit 105 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3972 Jackdaw Street Unit 105 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 3972 Jackdaw Street Unit 105 - 1 has a pool.
Does 3972 Jackdaw Street Unit 105 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3972 Jackdaw Street Unit 105 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3972 Jackdaw Street Unit 105 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3972 Jackdaw Street Unit 105 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
