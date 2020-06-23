3971 Front St.

Amenities

2 Bed, 2 Bath Craftsman in the Heart of Mission Hills! - Available fully furnished if needed! Live/work 2 bedroom, 2 bath upgraded Craftsman on a neighborhood-professional cul-de-sac just off Washington St. in Mission Hills. Live and work in the heart of it all! This quiet home and peaceful backyard are within walking distance to everything that Mission Hills and Hillcrest have to offer including Scripps Mercy, the brand new library and more. Coffee shops, grocery, restaurants are all walking distance. Updated with respect to original character of this welcoming Craftsman. Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances all included. Washer/dryer also included. One car garage in alley, plus driveway parking for one car. Central heat and air conditioning. Pets considered with additional deposit.

Home is available fully furnished if needed or unfurnished. Tenant pays all utilities. One year lease.



To view this charming home, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



(RLNE4661197)