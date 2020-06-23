All apartments in San Diego
3971 Front St.

3971 Front Street
Location

3971 Front Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed, 2 Bath Craftsman in the Heart of Mission Hills! - Available fully furnished if needed! Live/work 2 bedroom, 2 bath upgraded Craftsman on a neighborhood-professional cul-de-sac just off Washington St. in Mission Hills. Live and work in the heart of it all! This quiet home and peaceful backyard are within walking distance to everything that Mission Hills and Hillcrest have to offer including Scripps Mercy, the brand new library and more. Coffee shops, grocery, restaurants are all walking distance. Updated with respect to original character of this welcoming Craftsman. Upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances all included. Washer/dryer also included. One car garage in alley, plus driveway parking for one car. Central heat and air conditioning. Pets considered with additional deposit.
Home is available fully furnished if needed or unfurnished. Tenant pays all utilities. One year lease.

To view this charming home, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

(RLNE4661197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3971 Front St. have any available units?
3971 Front St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3971 Front St. have?
Some of 3971 Front St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3971 Front St. currently offering any rent specials?
3971 Front St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3971 Front St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3971 Front St. is pet friendly.
Does 3971 Front St. offer parking?
Yes, 3971 Front St. does offer parking.
Does 3971 Front St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3971 Front St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3971 Front St. have a pool?
No, 3971 Front St. does not have a pool.
Does 3971 Front St. have accessible units?
No, 3971 Front St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3971 Front St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3971 Front St. does not have units with dishwashers.
