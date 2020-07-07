Amenities

3956 Texas St.#18 Available 11/01/19 Beautiful upscale top floor 1 bedroom & 1 bath open concept condo - bright end unit with one reserved parking space. Amenities include: granite kitchen and bath, cherry wood cabinets, SS appliances, in unit washer & dryer, mirrored closet with custom cont - Beautiful upscale top floor 1 bedroom & 1 bath open concept condo - bright end unit with one reserved parking space. Amenities include: granite kitchen and bath, cherry wood cabinets, SS appliances, in unit washer & dryer, mirrored closet with custom container store wardrobe organizer, travertine tile in entry, kitchen, bath, crown molding, dual pane windows, recessed lighting on dimmers throughout unit comes with a separate large storage cage. Complex features: heated pool with BBQ grill & lounge area, gated secured intercom entry, tropical landscaping, professional & friendly complex. Its in a central NP location, walk to Morley Field & dog park, close to Hillcrest, NP restaurants, art galleries, clubs and bars. Close to all major freeways, downtown, Naval Hospital and Naval Station (32ND ST). Rare pet friendly unit and complex, I will allow pets, (dog or cat) $250.00 pet deposit. Available in early November, Rent is $1575 with a one year lease. We look forward to hearing from you.



