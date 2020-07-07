All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

3956 Texas St.#18

3956 Texas Street · No Longer Available
Location

3956 Texas Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3956 Texas St.#18 Available 11/01/19 Beautiful upscale top floor 1 bedroom & 1 bath open concept condo - bright end unit with one reserved parking space. Amenities include: granite kitchen and bath, cherry wood cabinets, SS appliances, in unit washer & dryer, mirrored closet with custom cont - Beautiful upscale top floor 1 bedroom & 1 bath open concept condo - bright end unit with one reserved parking space. Amenities include: granite kitchen and bath, cherry wood cabinets, SS appliances, in unit washer & dryer, mirrored closet with custom container store wardrobe organizer, travertine tile in entry, kitchen, bath, crown molding, dual pane windows, recessed lighting on dimmers throughout unit comes with a separate large storage cage. Complex features: heated pool with BBQ grill & lounge area, gated secured intercom entry, tropical landscaping, professional & friendly complex. Its in a central NP location, walk to Morley Field & dog park, close to Hillcrest, NP restaurants, art galleries, clubs and bars. Close to all major freeways, downtown, Naval Hospital and Naval Station (32ND ST). Rare pet friendly unit and complex, I will allow pets, (dog or cat) $250.00 pet deposit. Available in early November, Rent is $1575 with a one year lease. We look forward to hearing from you.

(RLNE5199374)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3956 Texas St.#18 have any available units?
3956 Texas St.#18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3956 Texas St.#18 have?
Some of 3956 Texas St.#18's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3956 Texas St.#18 currently offering any rent specials?
3956 Texas St.#18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3956 Texas St.#18 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3956 Texas St.#18 is pet friendly.
Does 3956 Texas St.#18 offer parking?
Yes, 3956 Texas St.#18 offers parking.
Does 3956 Texas St.#18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3956 Texas St.#18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3956 Texas St.#18 have a pool?
Yes, 3956 Texas St.#18 has a pool.
Does 3956 Texas St.#18 have accessible units?
No, 3956 Texas St.#18 does not have accessible units.
Does 3956 Texas St.#18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3956 Texas St.#18 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
