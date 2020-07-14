All apartments in San Diego
3950 Ohio St 503
3950 Ohio St 503

3950 Ohio Street · (619) 305-0542
Location

3950 Ohio Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3950 Ohio St 503 · Avail. now

$2,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1146 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
sauna
COMING SOON! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS PENTHOUSE IN LA BOHEME - COMING SOON! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS PENTHOUSE IN NORTH PARK'S LA BOHEME. Don't miss out on this highly sought after floor plan in one of San Diego most popular communities. La Boheme is in the heart of San Diego's North Park neighborhood and is walking distance to dining, shopping and entertainment. Enjoy community amenities like a full gym, sauna, and jacuzzi right in your building as well as secured, gated underground parking. You won't believe this open and bright floor plan featuring open-concept living room and kitchen, 2 full bedrooms, 2 full baths as well as a separate loft area with balcony and in-unit laundry. Water and trash are included with your rent. Don't delay, you're going to love it! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5881567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

