3950 Ohio St 503

COMING SOON! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS PENTHOUSE IN LA BOHEME - COMING SOON! ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS PENTHOUSE IN NORTH PARK'S LA BOHEME. Don't miss out on this highly sought after floor plan in one of San Diego most popular communities. La Boheme is in the heart of San Diego's North Park neighborhood and is walking distance to dining, shopping and entertainment. Enjoy community amenities like a full gym, sauna, and jacuzzi right in your building as well as secured, gated underground parking. You won't believe this open and bright floor plan featuring open-concept living room and kitchen, 2 full bedrooms, 2 full baths as well as a separate loft area with balcony and in-unit laundry. Water and trash are included with your rent. Don't delay, you're going to love it! SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE5881567)