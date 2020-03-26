3926 1/2 California St LL

Amenities
Mission Hills Duplex With Huge Yard - Property Id: 262247
Beautiful Mission Hills neighborhood downstairs unit with gorgeous outdoor space, large living room, cozy bedroom, convenient central location. Full laundry room with washer and dryer, street parking is always available, large restroom with bath & shower, heating and air conditioning, massive private backyard outdoor space with views of the San Diego Bay and downtown. 1 person 1850, 2 people 1950, pet rent dog 45. Contact the management text/call 858 229 4351 or gmail residentialsd full walk through preview youtu.be/4bM7JDZFTdo
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262247
