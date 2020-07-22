All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3920 Coronado Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3920 Coronado Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:04 AM

3920 Coronado Ave

3920 Coronado Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3920 Coronado Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Point Loma Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
extra storage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
3920 Coronado Ave Available 04/18/20 Awesome Furnished Cottage in Point Loma Heights - Furnished two room studio on a quiet lot in Point Loma Heights. Available from April 18, 2020 until June 17, 2020 only with one month minimum stay. This house has a remodeled kitchen and a large living/bedroom area. Also has a loft for extra storage. There is a relaxing and inviting fenced in patio with room to stretch out. With plenty of on-street parking, the home is located in the quiet neighborhood of Point Loma Heights and is situated between the harbor and the ocean. There's easy access to downtown, the airport, and the freeways from this centrally located San Diego house. Pets are not allowed. Water, trash collection, gardener, and wifi are included. Thirty day minimum stay required. Call or text Neil at (619) 417-2824. Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3760083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 Coronado Ave have any available units?
3920 Coronado Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3920 Coronado Ave have?
Some of 3920 Coronado Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 Coronado Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Coronado Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Coronado Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3920 Coronado Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3920 Coronado Ave offer parking?
No, 3920 Coronado Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3920 Coronado Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 Coronado Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Coronado Ave have a pool?
No, 3920 Coronado Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3920 Coronado Ave have accessible units?
No, 3920 Coronado Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Coronado Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3920 Coronado Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University