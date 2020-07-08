All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

3903 California Street

3903 California Street · No Longer Available
Location

3903 California Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
Spotless 2 bedroom / 2 Bath condo in Mission Hills West. Stellar location just steps to hip restaurants and eateries .. Saffron, Lucha Libre, El Indio, Wine Vault & Bistro to name just a few. Super easy freeway access, and just seconds to the airport, Little Italy, Downtown and Hillcrest. Two side by side parking spaces, huge patio with view, wood burning fireplace, pool and spa. Laundry in unit with central a/c. Unit can be rented furnished if desired. Small pet O.K. with deposit. Nice!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3903-california-st-san-diego-ca-92110-usa-unit-2/73723ae3-98fe-4075-aa3e-e651c004853e

(RLNE5783768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3903 California Street have any available units?
3903 California Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3903 California Street have?
Some of 3903 California Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3903 California Street currently offering any rent specials?
3903 California Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3903 California Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3903 California Street is pet friendly.
Does 3903 California Street offer parking?
Yes, 3903 California Street offers parking.
Does 3903 California Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3903 California Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3903 California Street have a pool?
Yes, 3903 California Street has a pool.
Does 3903 California Street have accessible units?
No, 3903 California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3903 California Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3903 California Street has units with dishwashers.

