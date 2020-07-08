3903 California Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool hot tub

Spotless 2 bedroom / 2 Bath condo in Mission Hills West. Stellar location just steps to hip restaurants and eateries .. Saffron, Lucha Libre, El Indio, Wine Vault & Bistro to name just a few. Super easy freeway access, and just seconds to the airport, Little Italy, Downtown and Hillcrest. Two side by side parking spaces, huge patio with view, wood burning fireplace, pool and spa. Laundry in unit with central a/c. Unit can be rented furnished if desired. Small pet O.K. with deposit. Nice!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3903-california-st-san-diego-ca-92110-usa-unit-2/73723ae3-98fe-4075-aa3e-e651c004853e



(RLNE5783768)