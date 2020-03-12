All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3869 Superba St back unit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3869 Superba St back unit
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:39 AM

3869 Superba St back unit

3869 Superba Street · (858) 205-1020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3869 Superba Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Mountain View

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1850 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 07/01/20 3869 Superba St back unit - Property Id: 58132

ALL utilities included in the price( up to 100.00 a month usage). ONLY up to 3 people will be consider. Fully remodeled Half of Duplex in Logan Height/ Mountain View, San Diego (92113 )Property offers: new kitchen with granite counter-tops,new tile in the living room/kitchen, new paint inside and out, newer carpet in the bedrooms, remodeled bathroom, double pane windows, we provide portable A/C ,small yard, W/D hookup, 1 parking spot on the share driveway with next door tenants.
Move in day 07/01/2020
Could be rented fully furnished for extra 700.00 a month
Please drive by first to see if you like the location before contacting for appointment. DO NOT go on the promises without an appointment. DO NOT disturb tenants in the front unit. This unit is at the back.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/58132
Property Id 58132

(RLNE5868111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3869 Superba St back unit have any available units?
3869 Superba St back unit has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3869 Superba St back unit have?
Some of 3869 Superba St back unit's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3869 Superba St back unit currently offering any rent specials?
3869 Superba St back unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3869 Superba St back unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 3869 Superba St back unit is pet friendly.
Does 3869 Superba St back unit offer parking?
Yes, 3869 Superba St back unit offers parking.
Does 3869 Superba St back unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3869 Superba St back unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3869 Superba St back unit have a pool?
No, 3869 Superba St back unit does not have a pool.
Does 3869 Superba St back unit have accessible units?
No, 3869 Superba St back unit does not have accessible units.
Does 3869 Superba St back unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 3869 Superba St back unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3869 Superba St back unit?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity