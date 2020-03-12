3869 Superba St back unit

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated

ALL utilities included in the price( up to 100.00 a month usage). ONLY up to 3 people will be consider. Fully remodeled Half of Duplex in Logan Height/ Mountain View, San Diego (92113 )Property offers: new kitchen with granite counter-tops,new tile in the living room/kitchen, new paint inside and out, newer carpet in the bedrooms, remodeled bathroom, double pane windows, we provide portable A/C ,small yard, W/D hookup, 1 parking spot on the share driveway with next door tenants.

Move in day 07/01/2020

Could be rented fully furnished for extra 700.00 a month

Please drive by first to see if you like the location before contacting for appointment. DO NOT go on the promises without an appointment. DO NOT disturb tenants in the front unit. This unit is at the back.

