Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

3856 1st Ave

3856 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3856 1st Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1 bedroom apartment in prime location of Hillcrest, a lively and diversified neighborhood. Right off University and First Ave, you literally are steps away from award winning restaurants, shops, and transportation. A very central location. San Diegos best attractions ( San Diego downtown, zoo, Balboa park, harbour, gas lamp, Old Town, Convention Ctr, etc.) are all within walking distance or 5 min drive. Beaches are within 10 min. The property gets 94 out of 100 for walkability.

- Gated property
- Off Street parking
- High speed internet and Roku TV
- Energy efficient Heating/Cooling system
- Easy access to the 5, 8 and 163 Freeways
- Nearby public transportation- Bus, Trolley, Mass transit hub, Airport
- Less than 5 min drive from downtown
- 4 blocks to UCSD medical Center ( free shuttle to UCSD Campus), and Scripps Mercy
- 2 mi to airport, 2.5 to harbour, 3 to convention center

Maximum occupancy of 2

NOTE:
Landlord pays for water/trash/internet
Tenants pays for electric/gas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3856 1st Ave have any available units?
3856 1st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3856 1st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3856 1st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3856 1st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3856 1st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3856 1st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3856 1st Ave offers parking.
Does 3856 1st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3856 1st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3856 1st Ave have a pool?
No, 3856 1st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3856 1st Ave have accessible units?
No, 3856 1st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3856 1st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3856 1st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3856 1st Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3856 1st Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

