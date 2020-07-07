3856 1st Ave

Amenities

1 bedroom apartment in prime location of Hillcrest, a lively and diversified neighborhood. Right off University and First Ave, you literally are steps away from award winning restaurants, shops, and transportation. A very central location. San Diegos best attractions ( San Diego downtown, zoo, Balboa park, harbour, gas lamp, Old Town, Convention Ctr, etc.) are all within walking distance or 5 min drive. Beaches are within 10 min. The property gets 94 out of 100 for walkability.



- Gated property

- Off Street parking

- High speed internet and Roku TV

- Energy efficient Heating/Cooling system

- Easy access to the 5, 8 and 163 Freeways

- Nearby public transportation- Bus, Trolley, Mass transit hub, Airport

- Less than 5 min drive from downtown

- 4 blocks to UCSD medical Center ( free shuttle to UCSD Campus), and Scripps Mercy

- 2 mi to airport, 2.5 to harbour, 3 to convention center



Maximum occupancy of 2



NOTE:

Landlord pays for water/trash/internet

Tenants pays for electric/gas