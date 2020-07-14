All apartments in San Diego
3827 Wilson Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:50 PM

3827 Wilson Avenue

3827 Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3827 Wilson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
courtyard
First floor, Light and Bright 2Bdm 1Ba unit in wonderful boutique apartment complex (only 19 units ). Located in the Y just minutes from North Park and University Heights. Spacious kitchen with eat-in area, living room and bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout and new wpc flooring throughout. Onsite laundry facility, common area courtyard with New BBQ. Security Gates and designated parking (parking rent). Tenant pays all utilities (including utility rent); small pets with approval (Pet rent).

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available 6/1/2020
Move in Special on approved credit.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

