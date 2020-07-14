3827 Wilson Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking bbq/grill courtyard

First floor, Light and Bright 2Bdm 1Ba unit in wonderful boutique apartment complex (only 19 units ). Located in the Y just minutes from North Park and University Heights. Spacious kitchen with eat-in area, living room and bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout and new wpc flooring throughout. Onsite laundry facility, common area courtyard with New BBQ. Security Gates and designated parking (parking rent). Tenant pays all utilities (including utility rent); small pets with approval (Pet rent).



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,625, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available 6/1/2020

Move in Special on approved credit.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.