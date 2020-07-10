All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3821 Edna Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3821 Edna Place
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

3821 Edna Place

3821 Edna Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Normal Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3821 Edna Place, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3821 Edna Place Available 07/07/20 COMING SOON! 2 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Normal Heights! - COMING SOON! Adorable home with front porch, fenced backyard, newer kitchen & bathroom, ceiling fans throughout, washer/dryer hook-ups, stove, refrigerator, gardening service, and located just a short walk to parks and schools!

Small pets OK w/ $500 pet deposit.

Available July 7, 2020 to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $2,100
Deposit: $2,000
Application Fee: $40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!

(RLNE3205607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 Edna Place have any available units?
3821 Edna Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3821 Edna Place have?
Some of 3821 Edna Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 Edna Place currently offering any rent specials?
3821 Edna Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 Edna Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3821 Edna Place is pet friendly.
Does 3821 Edna Place offer parking?
No, 3821 Edna Place does not offer parking.
Does 3821 Edna Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 Edna Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 Edna Place have a pool?
No, 3821 Edna Place does not have a pool.
Does 3821 Edna Place have accessible units?
No, 3821 Edna Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 Edna Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3821 Edna Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Elan Pacific Lofts
4467 Dawes Street
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University