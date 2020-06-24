All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3814 35th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3814 35th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3814 35th Street

3814 35th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3814 35th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
Cherokee Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $500 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!*** Remodeled one bedroom one bath condo in quiet North Park complex features a brick entry way, brick fireplace, built-in microwave, electric stove/oven, and refrigerator. Large bedroom has carpet and a walk-in closet and hall bath has tile and a tub/shower combo. Additional features include gated building entry, a one car garage and one additional space: building has laundry facility on-site. Located close to shopping, restaurants, and easy freeway access. One small pet considered.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3814 35th Street have any available units?
3814 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3814 35th Street have?
Some of 3814 35th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3814 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3814 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3814 35th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3814 35th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3814 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3814 35th Street offers parking.
Does 3814 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3814 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3814 35th Street have a pool?
No, 3814 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3814 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 3814 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3814 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3814 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University