Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:17 AM

3812 Park Blvd Unit #404

3812 Park Boulevard · (619) 771-2600
Location

3812 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3812 Park Blvd Unit #404 · Avail. now

$2,450

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1 Bedroom at The Egyptian! - This is an incredible one bedroom condo with an extra space adjacent to the kitchen with sliding panels for privacy and a Murphy bed (you can also use it as an office or dining). The unit boasts a beautiful open floor plan, with granite counters tops in kitchen and both full bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and counter space in the large center island. There is a great balcony off of the living room. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with organizer, the master bathroom has separate tub and an upgraded shower enclosure. This home is also ADA compliance! There is a full size washer and dryer in the unit, 2 car tandem assigned parking in gated underground secure garage with dedicated EV charger installed by SDG&E and secure building. This is a super convenient location for all that Hillcrest and North Park have to offer; a hot location in San Diego. You will be ten minutes to the airport and downtown, Little Italy or the Gas Lamp District. Walk to sought after restaurants and bars. You will have fast access to the 163, I5 and the 805 freeways, and the farmers market fair every Sunday is a great place to purchase local goods. Two assigned parking spots.
Included in the rent, you will have a large storage unit (11 by 6.5) just one floor below yours. Also, water, hot water, trash and recycle collection are included with the rent.
And yes, you can walk to Balboa Park and the San Diego Zoo!

Rent $2450
Deposit $500

Call Silvia Today! 619-403-1613

(RLNE5463164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

