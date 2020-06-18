All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3811 N. 45th St.

3811 45th St · (760) 994-6430
Location

3811 45th St, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3811 N. 45th St. · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
City Height 3 BR w/ a Brand New Kitchen in this Lovely Home!! - Bright and open, 3 Bedroom 1 bath House in City Heights!

Spacious living room and kitchen. The kitchen has brand new cabinets and countertops, fully equipped with refurbished appliances: refrigerator, stove/oven, and dishwasher. The third bedroom could be utilized as a bedroom, office, or den. Access your private, fully fenced backyard for your outdoor enjoyment and find tasty fruit trees in your low maintenance front yard.

Security System Installed (Maintained w/ a low monthly fee)
Tenant Pays All Utilities
One Car garage and Driveway parking
Deposit is $1995

Terms: Lease
Application Fee $30 per adult
Must have a gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify
Pets considered upon approval with increased deposit and approved pet screening; screening fee $20.00 per pet

Call/Text Dustyn to View: (760)994-6430 | Devans@ascentpropertymanagement.com

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010

(RLNE4891406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3811 N. 45th St. have any available units?
3811 N. 45th St. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3811 N. 45th St. have?
Some of 3811 N. 45th St.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3811 N. 45th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3811 N. 45th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3811 N. 45th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3811 N. 45th St. is pet friendly.
Does 3811 N. 45th St. offer parking?
Yes, 3811 N. 45th St. does offer parking.
Does 3811 N. 45th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3811 N. 45th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3811 N. 45th St. have a pool?
No, 3811 N. 45th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3811 N. 45th St. have accessible units?
No, 3811 N. 45th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3811 N. 45th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3811 N. 45th St. has units with dishwashers.
