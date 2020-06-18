3807 Swift Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking internet access cats allowed

Cozy, hip and private Urban studio with private entrance, Separate kitchen/bathroom and private patio deck. Studio Apartment is in a 3-unit complex. Minutes away from coffee shops, breweries, Zoo, Balboa Park. Perfect Work From Home Space.



Rental Terms:

1 Yr Lease from April 2020 - March 2021; $1,195 per month / $1,195 Deposit (Single Occupancy Only, 2 Occupants +$100 p/mo)



6 Month Lease Single Occupancy $1,250 per month /$1,250 Deposit (Single Occupancy Only, 2 Occupants +$100 p/mo)



Month-to-Month Lease Single Occupancy $1,295 per month /$1,295 Deposit (Single Occupancy Only, 2 Occupants +$100 p/mo)



The 400 sq. ft studio includes living space, private patio balcony, desk workstation, 47” LCD TV, Walk in Closet with hangers, separate bathroom & kitchen, including gas stove, fridge, microwave & coffee maker. The unit has new laminate hardwood floors and is freshly renovated. We provide iron & board, blow dryer. This is a Pet Friendly Space for trained or Service Animals however a pet cleaning fee is applied.



Sleeping: Microsuede sofa bed easily turns into queen size bed.

TV: Roku access to Netflix, Hulu TV, etc. HDMI plug to view laptop or other accessories on screen.

Workstation Desk: power plug available for laptops and tv projection screen.



*Pet Cleaning Fee $250

Small dogs under 40lb & breeds



Utilities: Tenant is responsible for Gas & Electric SDG&E. Internet WiFi, Water, Sewer & Trash Included

Laundry: Coin-op Shared Laundry is on property

Parking: Street Parking



Requirements: 1. Credit score over 640 (Credit Check Required) if lower than 640 up to 2 months deposit may be required.

2. No Felonies (Background Check Required)

3. Dogs and Cats okay with reference, pet deposit.

4. Two months of pay stubs or proof of income.

5. Good rental history & references

6. Renters Insurance

7. NO smoking.



The Neighborhood:

North Park is a vibrant, melting pot neighborhood home to many diverse cultures and their businesses. The property is located on the east part of North Park in a residential area away from the hustle and bustle. It is a 10-minute walk to a plethora of coffee shops, breweries, and restaurants. also a 10-minute drive to Balboa Park/San Diego zoo, 10-minute drive to the Gaslamp/downtown and 15-minute drive to Coronado beach.



Located 1-2 min drive from 805 freeway.



Public transportation within 1-2 walk.



Uber rides typically pick up within 2-3 min.