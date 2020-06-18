All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

3807 Swift Ave

3807 Swift Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3807 Swift Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
internet access
cats allowed
Cozy, hip and private Urban studio with private entrance, Separate kitchen/bathroom and private patio deck. Studio Apartment is in a 3-unit complex. Minutes away from coffee shops, breweries, Zoo, Balboa Park. Perfect Work From Home Space.

Rental Terms:
1 Yr Lease from April 2020 - March 2021; $1,195 per month / $1,195 Deposit (Single Occupancy Only, 2 Occupants +$100 p/mo)

6 Month Lease Single Occupancy $1,250 per month /$1,250 Deposit (Single Occupancy Only, 2 Occupants +$100 p/mo)

Month-to-Month Lease Single Occupancy $1,295 per month /$1,295 Deposit (Single Occupancy Only, 2 Occupants +$100 p/mo)

The 400 sq. ft studio includes living space, private patio balcony, desk workstation, 47” LCD TV, Walk in Closet with hangers, separate bathroom & kitchen, including gas stove, fridge, microwave & coffee maker. The unit has new laminate hardwood floors and is freshly renovated. We provide iron & board, blow dryer. This is a Pet Friendly Space for trained or Service Animals however a pet cleaning fee is applied.

Sleeping: Microsuede sofa bed easily turns into queen size bed.
TV: Roku access to Netflix, Hulu TV, etc. HDMI plug to view laptop or other accessories on screen.
Workstation Desk: power plug available for laptops and tv projection screen.

*Pet Cleaning Fee $250
Small dogs under 40lb & breeds

Utilities: Tenant is responsible for Gas & Electric SDG&E. Internet WiFi, Water, Sewer & Trash Included
Laundry: Coin-op Shared Laundry is on property
Parking: Street Parking

Requirements: 1. Credit score over 640 (Credit Check Required) if lower than 640 up to 2 months deposit may be required.
2. No Felonies (Background Check Required)
3. Dogs and Cats okay with reference, pet deposit.
4. Two months of pay stubs or proof of income.
5. Good rental history & references
6. Renters Insurance
7. NO smoking.

The Neighborhood:
North Park is a vibrant, melting pot neighborhood home to many diverse cultures and their businesses. The property is located on the east part of North Park in a residential area away from the hustle and bustle. It is a 10-minute walk to a plethora of coffee shops, breweries, and restaurants. also a 10-minute drive to Balboa Park/San Diego zoo, 10-minute drive to the Gaslamp/downtown and 15-minute drive to Coronado beach.

Located 1-2 min drive from 805 freeway.

Public transportation within 1-2 walk.

Uber rides typically pick up within 2-3 min.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 Swift Ave have any available units?
3807 Swift Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3807 Swift Ave have?
Some of 3807 Swift Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 Swift Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3807 Swift Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 Swift Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3807 Swift Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3807 Swift Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3807 Swift Ave offers parking.
Does 3807 Swift Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 Swift Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 Swift Ave have a pool?
No, 3807 Swift Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3807 Swift Ave have accessible units?
No, 3807 Swift Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 Swift Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3807 Swift Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

