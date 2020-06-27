All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:57 AM

3776 Ocean View Boulevard - D

3776 Ocean View Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3776 Ocean View Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92113
Mountain View

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Upper level - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. BRAND NEW REMODELED UNIT IN A FOUR UNIT COMPLEX. 2 miles from Downtown and close to public transportation. We accept Section-8. Renter pays for all utilities (electricity, gas, water, thrash & sewer). Fridge not included. FEATURES: GOURMET KITCHEN New granite counter top, New Wood cabinets and New Stainless Steel Sink & Fixtures New Gas Range Texture BATH & RELAXATION
New Vanity and Mirror
New Bathing Tub & Shower Fixtures,
New Fixtures and Plumbing,
New Paint & Texture on internal walls, OTHER FEATURES: Brand New Washer & Dryer inside unit.
New Luxury Vinyl Flooring across all rooms~ Easy to Clean & Maintain.
New Lighting Fixtures that lights up gives a very open feel.
Brand New Large Windows to allow natural sunlight and light up living space.
New Doors with luxury fixtures.
Common planter area.
Comes with 2 car parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3776 Ocean View Boulevard - D have any available units?
3776 Ocean View Boulevard - D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3776 Ocean View Boulevard - D have?
Some of 3776 Ocean View Boulevard - D's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3776 Ocean View Boulevard - D currently offering any rent specials?
3776 Ocean View Boulevard - D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3776 Ocean View Boulevard - D pet-friendly?
No, 3776 Ocean View Boulevard - D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3776 Ocean View Boulevard - D offer parking?
Yes, 3776 Ocean View Boulevard - D offers parking.
Does 3776 Ocean View Boulevard - D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3776 Ocean View Boulevard - D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3776 Ocean View Boulevard - D have a pool?
No, 3776 Ocean View Boulevard - D does not have a pool.
Does 3776 Ocean View Boulevard - D have accessible units?
No, 3776 Ocean View Boulevard - D does not have accessible units.
Does 3776 Ocean View Boulevard - D have units with dishwashers?
No, 3776 Ocean View Boulevard - D does not have units with dishwashers.
