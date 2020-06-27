3776 Ocean View Boulevard - D

Amenities

Upper level - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. BRAND NEW REMODELED UNIT IN A FOUR UNIT COMPLEX. 2 miles from Downtown and close to public transportation. We accept Section-8. Renter pays for all utilities (electricity, gas, water, thrash & sewer). Fridge not included. FEATURES: GOURMET KITCHEN New granite counter top, New Wood cabinets and New Stainless Steel Sink & Fixtures New Gas Range Texture BATH & RELAXATION

New Vanity and Mirror

New Bathing Tub & Shower Fixtures,

New Fixtures and Plumbing,

New Paint & Texture on internal walls, OTHER FEATURES: Brand New Washer & Dryer inside unit.

New Luxury Vinyl Flooring across all rooms~ Easy to Clean & Maintain.

New Lighting Fixtures that lights up gives a very open feel.

Brand New Large Windows to allow natural sunlight and light up living space.

New Doors with luxury fixtures.

Common planter area.

Comes with 2 car parking space.