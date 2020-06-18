All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

3769 Wilson Ave

3769 Wilson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3769 Wilson Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Description

North Park/Corridor Condo in Gated Community Must see first floor North Park/Corridor condo in a gated community. 980 sq. ft. with 2 bedrooms/1.5 bath. Spacious living area with tile throughout. Kitchen has granite counter-tops with appliances that include stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and stove-oven. Upgraded bathrooms with a dual headed shower and granite counters. Master bedroom with a half bathroom and walk in closet. Water included. One assigned covered parking space.
$ 1,950 Per Month

Property Size: 980

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Deposit: $1900
Amenities

No Dogs Allowed
No Cats Allowed
Pool
Microwave
Elevator in Building
Washer & Dryer On-Site

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3769 Wilson Ave have any available units?
3769 Wilson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3769 Wilson Ave have?
Some of 3769 Wilson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3769 Wilson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3769 Wilson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3769 Wilson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3769 Wilson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3769 Wilson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3769 Wilson Ave offers parking.
Does 3769 Wilson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3769 Wilson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3769 Wilson Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3769 Wilson Ave has a pool.
Does 3769 Wilson Ave have accessible units?
No, 3769 Wilson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3769 Wilson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3769 Wilson Ave has units with dishwashers.

