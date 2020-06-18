3769 Wilson Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Description



North Park/Corridor Condo in Gated Community Must see first floor North Park/Corridor condo in a gated community. 980 sq. ft. with 2 bedrooms/1.5 bath. Spacious living area with tile throughout. Kitchen has granite counter-tops with appliances that include stainless refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and stove-oven. Upgraded bathrooms with a dual headed shower and granite counters. Master bedroom with a half bathroom and walk in closet. Water included. One assigned covered parking space.

$ 1,950 Per Month



Property Size: 980



Bedrooms: 2



Bathrooms: 1.5



Deposit: $1900

