Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3753 Torrey View Ct.

3753 Torrey View Court · No Longer Available
Location

3753 Torrey View Court, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Once you step into this house, you are welcomed by a high ceiling and a grand living & dining room. This beautiful, move-in ready executive home is inside a private complex at the coastal community of Torrey Hills. The first level also features a spacious kitchen, a nook, a family room, an office/bedroom & a half bath. The second floor features a large master suite and two bedrooms connected by a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. Easy freeway access. Del Mar Union and San Dieguito Union High School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3753 Torrey View Ct. have any available units?
3753 Torrey View Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3753 Torrey View Ct. have?
Some of 3753 Torrey View Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3753 Torrey View Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3753 Torrey View Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3753 Torrey View Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 3753 Torrey View Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3753 Torrey View Ct. offer parking?
No, 3753 Torrey View Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 3753 Torrey View Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3753 Torrey View Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3753 Torrey View Ct. have a pool?
No, 3753 Torrey View Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3753 Torrey View Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3753 Torrey View Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3753 Torrey View Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3753 Torrey View Ct. has units with dishwashers.
