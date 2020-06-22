3753 Torrey View Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Once you step into this house, you are welcomed by a high ceiling and a grand living & dining room. This beautiful, move-in ready executive home is inside a private complex at the coastal community of Torrey Hills. The first level also features a spacious kitchen, a nook, a family room, an office/bedroom & a half bath. The second floor features a large master suite and two bedrooms connected by a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. Easy freeway access. Del Mar Union and San Dieguito Union High School District.