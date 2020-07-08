All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

3750 Riviera Dr. #7

3750 Riviera Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3750 Riviera Drive, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Furnished Waterfront Condo with Panoramic Views of the Bay!! - Short Term - Available: May 4, 2020 to October 31, 2020 - One month minimum required

Waterfront condo with amazing views! You will fall in love this 3 bed/2 bath, 1651 sq ft home.

This beautiful furnished penthouse has great natural light! Bright large windows with views overlooking the water, hard wood flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, full size laundry room, over sized balconies, and one parking spot.

Includes elevator, pool, spa, recreational room, and direct beach access.

**Please note that photos shown are of the actual unit, but different furniture**

Click on link for tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/cfe8616c-fcf7-41c9-a0d3-29138c0fd0ff/

Please call or inquire now!

(RLNE5757107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3750 Riviera Dr. #7 have any available units?
3750 Riviera Dr. #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3750 Riviera Dr. #7 have?
Some of 3750 Riviera Dr. #7's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 Riviera Dr. #7 currently offering any rent specials?
3750 Riviera Dr. #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 Riviera Dr. #7 pet-friendly?
No, 3750 Riviera Dr. #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3750 Riviera Dr. #7 offer parking?
Yes, 3750 Riviera Dr. #7 offers parking.
Does 3750 Riviera Dr. #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3750 Riviera Dr. #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 Riviera Dr. #7 have a pool?
Yes, 3750 Riviera Dr. #7 has a pool.
Does 3750 Riviera Dr. #7 have accessible units?
No, 3750 Riviera Dr. #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 Riviera Dr. #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3750 Riviera Dr. #7 does not have units with dishwashers.

