3750 Riviera Dr. #7

Amenities
Furnished Waterfront Condo with Panoramic Views of the Bay!! - Short Term - Available: May 4, 2020 to October 31, 2020 - One month minimum required
Waterfront condo with amazing views! You will fall in love this 3 bed/2 bath, 1651 sq ft home.
This beautiful furnished penthouse has great natural light! Bright large windows with views overlooking the water, hard wood flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, full size laundry room, over sized balconies, and one parking spot.
Includes elevator, pool, spa, recreational room, and direct beach access.
**Please note that photos shown are of the actual unit, but different furniture**
Click on link for tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/cfe8616c-fcf7-41c9-a0d3-29138c0fd0ff/
Please call or inquire now!
(RLNE5757107)