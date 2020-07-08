3750 Riviera Dr. #7

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Furnished Waterfront Condo with Panoramic Views of the Bay!! - Short Term - Available: May 4, 2020 to October 31, 2020 - One month minimum required



Waterfront condo with amazing views! You will fall in love this 3 bed/2 bath, 1651 sq ft home.



This beautiful furnished penthouse has great natural light! Bright large windows with views overlooking the water, hard wood flooring, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, full size laundry room, over sized balconies, and one parking spot.



Includes elevator, pool, spa, recreational room, and direct beach access.



**Please note that photos shown are of the actual unit, but different furniture**



Click on link for tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/cfe8616c-fcf7-41c9-a0d3-29138c0fd0ff/



Please call or inquire now!



(RLNE5757107)