3750 Bayside

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated coffee bar ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Fully Furnished Bayfront Condo/Townhouse. Panoramic Bay and City Views from LR/Master Bedroom. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Large Open rooms with plenty of closet space. Light Bright and Clean throughout with Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring, Tile, Updated Kitchen, Baths and Designer Paint. Ideally Located right on Bayfront with Miles of Boardwalk out your front door. Enjoy nearby coffee shops, restaurants, shopping and the ocean front just across the street. Includes 2 car parking - one in garage and one tandem outside garage. Gated Building - VERY SPECIAL LOCATION!