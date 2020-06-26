All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 30 2020 at 3:11 AM

3750 Bayside

3750 Bayside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3750 Bayside Lane, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Fully Furnished Bayfront Condo/Townhouse. Panoramic Bay and City Views from LR/Master Bedroom. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Large Open rooms with plenty of closet space. Light Bright and Clean throughout with Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring, Tile, Updated Kitchen, Baths and Designer Paint. Ideally Located right on Bayfront with Miles of Boardwalk out your front door. Enjoy nearby coffee shops, restaurants, shopping and the ocean front just across the street. Includes 2 car parking - one in garage and one tandem outside garage. Gated Building - VERY SPECIAL LOCATION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3750 Bayside have any available units?
3750 Bayside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3750 Bayside have?
Some of 3750 Bayside's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 Bayside currently offering any rent specials?
3750 Bayside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 Bayside pet-friendly?
No, 3750 Bayside is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3750 Bayside offer parking?
Yes, 3750 Bayside offers parking.
Does 3750 Bayside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3750 Bayside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 Bayside have a pool?
No, 3750 Bayside does not have a pool.
Does 3750 Bayside have accessible units?
No, 3750 Bayside does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 Bayside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3750 Bayside has units with dishwashers.
